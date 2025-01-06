When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1 recap: Jack’s news could change everything

So what does Hargraves actually want to tell Elizabeth about Jack? We finally have an answer in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1.

It’s the moment Hearties have been waiting for! It’s been an entire year since the fictional town of Hope Valley was on our screens, and there’s only so many times you can binge its previous seasons and specials.

Like any good small-town drama, we’ve been drip-fed details about what’s to come in new episodes. We know Lucas will have a new love interest (but we don’t know who), and we know big changes are afoot for the town as a whole.

But what does the first installment of the binge-worthy TV show have to offer? Here’s a blow-by-blow account of When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Elizabeth finally gets the truth about Jack in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1

Hallmark

Cast your mind back to the Season 11 cliffhanger. Elizabeth and Nathan have just made their debut as a couple and Mike and Mei’s wedding when Nathan’s superior officer Hargraves arrives. He has news about Elizabeth’s late husband Jack, which we’ve now found out in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1.

Essentially, a road crew has been excavating where Jack allegedly died in a Season 5 landslide (remember, this was off-screen). They’ve found his Commissioners medal and want Elizabeth to have it. Hargraves also tells Nathan a new Mountie recruit is being sent to him, though he’s bottom of his class. Nathan asks if he was supposed to be leading the mission Jack died doing, not getting a straight answer before Hargraves takes off.

Bill asks if Elizabeth and Nathan are an item, to which he replies the two “march to their own drum.” This all coincides with Little Jack’s first day at school, meaning Elizabeth is now his teacher as well as his mother. She shows Little Jack the medal, explaining how it was awarded for having courage. the pair decide to put it on the framed picture of Jack on their table.

Hallmark

When the family hits the town, Rosemary explains Elizabeth and Nathan’s love is all anyone can talk about. Elizabeth later stops by Nathan’s office for lunch, explaining that he didn’t seem like himself when Little Jack mentioned his dad’s medal. He replies that he’s still trying to “let go” of the grief and guilt that surrounds Jack’s death. New recruit Oliver overhears this, explaining that everyone speaks highly of her late husband.

Little Jack and Lily have a touching moment

Hallmark

Just as school starts, Elizabeth gets word that Lily doesn’t want to come in. She’s scared of being around the older kids, which leads Little Jack to give her his dad’s medal. Faith pins it to Lily as the kids go inside for their first day of school.

When they get picked up, Lily has had a great day and has kept the medal pinned to her the entire time. Jack is taken on his riding lesson, leaving Nathan in charge of taking care of the medal. When Elizabeth and Jack’s backs are turned, Nathan’s forced smile quickly fades.

Later on, Jack and Nathan bond at the stables. Jack asks questions about his dad, with Nathan explaining he wished he’s known him. Jack also thinks getting the medal back is making Elizabeth feel conflicted.

Hallmark

At the same time, Nathan struggles to figure out how a cadet as dedicated as Oliver can end up at the bottom of his class. He tells Rosemary that he’s worried Little Jack will resent him when he’s older, though he’s not trying to replace his dad.

Nathan gets home with a medal display box for Elizabeth and Jack to keep. Elizabeth tells him that if ever Little Jack wants to know more about his dad, they’ll tell him together.

Rosemary and Lee make a huge decision

Hallmark

Mike and Mei are now away on their honeymoon, leaving Rosemary and Lee covering for them at the saloon and hotel. Because of Lucas’ plans (more on that below), Lee has been asked to leave Hope Valley for three weeks, basing himself in Capital City temporarily. But when Rosemary talks to Lucas and Henry over coffee, she puts her foot down.

They want to see Goldie grow up together, so they’re not tearing the family unit apart in order to fuel somebody else’s political ambitions. The resort scandal has changed things too, meaning Rosemary’s answer is a firm “no.” Lee has second thoughts, suggesting to Rosemary that maybe they’re being inflexible. Rosemary replies that he is needed in the valley, pivoting their attention to using the growing interest in radio to help paper sales.

Lucas plots his next big move

Hallmark

Now the resort plans have been scuppered, Lucas and Lee begin making their moves to turn the same plot of land into a national park. He’s now got the bigger probably of trying to get Rosemary on side – clearly, she doesn’t trust “wildcard” Lucas one bit. However, he does have one idea up his sleeve.

It’s in the form of an “irresistible offer,” which makes Rosemary wonder if she’s being too selfish. With Nathan’s help, she realizes Lee hasn’t been this excited about something since Goldie was born, leading to Lee taking Lucas up on the opportunity. He’s already declined to leave for the trip early, promising to speak to Rosemary every day.

On the train there, Lucas confirms he and Lee will be equal partners, saying he “can’t do this without him.” When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1 ends with them meeting Edwin en route.

Meanwhile, Toby and Cooper have a run-in with Mr. Yost about the latest delivery of comic books – or rather, the lack of it. Angela wants to move to Hamilton after graduation to attend the Schwatrzman School. Minnie is determined to keep her closer to home. Joseph wonders if Henry feels left behind as Lucas’ plans take shape.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.

