When Calls the Heart star teases major wedding storyline for Season 12

While fans have to wait until 2025 to find out what definitely happens in When Calls the Heart Season 12, one star thinks it’s the perfect time for a huge wedding – and they’re ready to help.

Few shows can sustain levels of romance, drama, and suspense over a decade, but When Calls the Heart Season 12 is the proof in the pudding. We won’t be seeing any new episodes until next year, but potential plotlines for the cozy drama have already been brewing.

For one star, the most obvious answer is to get main characters Elizabeth and Nathan wed. When we left them in Season 11 they weren’t even engaged, but romantic tension has been there since Elizabeth’s late husband Jack died in Season 5.

Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter on the binge-worthy TV show, told US Weekly, “I would love it if Rosemary was going [to] be the officiant. But I feel like Joseph is a solid pastor and he could handle that well.

Hallmark Channel

“[Rosemary] could be more of like a maid of honor and helping plan the whole thing.”

As Hutton points out, her character was a major part of helping Elizabeth’s wedding to Jack prior to his death in a freak landslide accident.

“She always has her girlfriend’s back,” she continued. “She’s always gonna be there. I foresee she might be a wedding planner slash maid of honor.”

At present, there are no confirmed plans for an Elizabeth-Nathan wedding – in fact, there are no confirmed plans at all.

In the Season 11 finale, we saw the pair make their public debut as a couple, which was salt in the wound for old flame Lucas, the guy Elizabeth was originally going to marry before calling things off.

The drama isn’t exactly over as Lucas is returning, yet he doesn’t really have anything to return for, now that he’s lost his love and new job prospects.

On top of this, fan rumors have been circulating that Jack might come back from the dead for When Calls the Heart Season 12, in true Bobby Ewing Dallas style.

The final line in Season 11 saw Hargraves calling Elizabeth aside to tell her some news about her late husband. What that might be – and how it could affect her relationship with Nathan – is still unknown.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 will arrive on the Hallmark Channel in 2025. For more small-town drama, check out Virgin River Season 6 and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3. You can also catch up with new TV shows streaming this month.