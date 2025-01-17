When Calls the Heart Season 12 Nathan Elizabeth romance already has one fatal flaw

1920s in Hope Valley means a new era is dawning – but while the town goes through some changes, When Calls the Heart Season 12 is leaving its best romance behind.

If you’ve been following the binge-worthy TV show since day one, you’ll know Elizabeth is the heart and soul of Hope Valley. Starting out with husband Jack until his fatal death in a landslide, she later romanced town careerman Lucas before finding love with fellow Mountie Nathan.

At the end of Season 11, Elizabeth and Nathan made their public debut as a couple at Mike and Mei’s wedding, setting them up for a long, happy, and healthy relationship.

Now we have a few episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 12 under our belt, something isn’t quite stacking up with our leading love, and fans aren’t having it.

Elizabeth and Nathan are being left behind in When Calls the Heart Season 12

While their union was the most instrumental part of the Season 11 finale, When Calls the Heart Season 12 has immediately sidelined Elizabeth and Nathan’s blossoming romance.

On an Instagram post for Episode 3, one fan replied, “We need some more romance and stuff between Elizabeth and Nathan!!” with a second weighing in, “This Heartie wants more romance!”

“Rosemary better not be interrupting N&E alone time together by dragging Elizabeth into the mercantile,” a third added.

After Jack’s secret was revealed in Episode 1, we’ve hardly seen the pair together. Lucas is sidling up to Edie in Capital City, while Rosemary is ruling the roost in Hope Valley with her new radio show. In short, there’s not enough going on with Elizabeth and Nathan for them to be front and center.

But it doesn’t always have to be this way. Tensions have been high since Jack’s Commissioning medal was found, causing Nathan to second guess what role he’s playing in Elizabeth and Little Jack’s life.

It’s unclear whether the underlying issues are fully resolved, but it seems as though they will be supporting characters in other people’s stories for the time being. That being said, an eventual engagement proposal and wedding hasn’t been ruled out further down the line – we currently have no idea what the Season 12 finale will bring.

Episode 3’s synopsis reads, “Elizabeth and Nathan uncover Oliver’s secret, and Rosemary worries Lee has a secret of his own. Allie’s interest is piqued when Earl Wyatt returns to town.”

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark Channel. You can catch up with our Episode 1 and Episode 2 recaps while you wait for the next episode.

