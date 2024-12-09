When Calls the Heart Season 12 clip hints Elizabeth & Nathan will get married

There’s less than a month until When Calls the Heart Season 12 comes to screens, and Hallmark might have dropped the biggest Easter egg for Elizabeth and Nathan yet.

If you cast your mind back across the last few seasons of the binge-worthy TV show, the romance has had a bumpy ride. After Elizabeth’s husband Jack died in a landslide accident during Season 5, the two became acquainted back in Season 6.

However, it wasn’t until Season 11 that their romantic relationship took off, with Elizabeth previously being engaged to Lucas before calling things off. If that sounds like a lot to get your head around, it is.

Heading into the new series, it feels as though Nathan and Elizabeth are endgame. In fact, Hallmark seems to think so too, if you’ve been paying careful attention to their social media posts.

Elizabeth and Nathan could tie the knot as early as Season 12

In the run-up to When Calls the Heart’s Season 12 release, Hallmark has been teasing first looks at iconic sets we all know and love, with particular emphasis on Hope Valley’s church.

In an Instagram reel, it’s used as the leading location – which wouldn’t raise suspicion if it wasn’t for the post that came next. Nathan and Elizabeth can be seen frolicking romantically in a field, leading fans to think the couple is definitely getting married in new episodes.

“Nathan and Elizabeth get engaged and married and adopt each other’s children,” one replied in the comments, with another agreeing, “I predict that in season 12 Elizabeth is probably going to be engaged to Nathan and maybe [there] might be a wedding happening in the same season like Mike and Mei had theirs last season!”

“Please get married already!” another fan begged.

While this is purely fan longing at the moment, it’s not necessarily out of reach. We saw how quickly the pair got together in Season 11, and it stands to reason an engagement or wedding could move just as quickly.

Lucas definitely seems out of the picture for good too – in fact, he might have an entirely new love story of his own.

However, there’s a potential bump in the road thanks to the Season 11 finale. As Elizabeth and Nathan make their public debut as a couple, new information about Jack’s death has potentially come to light. Whether this is enough to derail Elizabeth’s new romance remains to be seen… but it could certainly affect wedding bells.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 comes to the Hallmark Channel on January 5, 2025. In the meantime, check out what questions it needs to answer, and more small-town dramas like Virgin River Season 6 and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.