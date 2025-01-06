When Calls the Heart Season 12’s strongest romance could now be in jeopardy

When Calls the Heart Season 12 has only just debuted, but one shocking secret already has the power to break up our favorite romantic couple.

Plenty of our favorite TV shows have left us on uneasy cliffhangers as a season draws to a close. The Simpsons Season 6 had who shot Mr. Burns, Virgin River had what Everett had to tell Mel, and When Calls the Heart Season 11 had what Hargraves needed to tell Elizabeth.

The senior officer approached her as she revealed her relationship with Nathan to the town at Mike and Mei’s wedding. “It’s about your late husband,” Hargraves stated… and that’s all the breadcrumbs we got.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1 spilled the beans, and it’s something powerful enough to break the new lovebirds apart.

Jack’s medal could break up Elizabeth and Nathan in When Calls the Heart Season 12

In the premiere episode of When Calls the Heart Season 12, Elizabeth learned Jack’s Commissioners medal had been found by a team excavating the site where he died. She gets it back and gives it to Little Jack, which causes tension between her and Nathan.

Obivously, nobody wants to be reminded of their girlfriend’s dead husband, but emotions run deeper than that for Nathan. Also a Mountie, he never had the chance to meet Jack, but greatly respects him through stories he’s heard from colleagues. It’s also implied Nathan was supposed to go on the mission Jack died carrying out.

As he tells Elizabeth in the Season 12 debut, Nathan feels an incredible amount of guilt around his death. If he was supposed to take the fall, he’s had to live with the burden of that for the last seven seasons. Not only that, but now he’s taken Jack’s girl too.

On top of this, there’s how the news effects their relationship. There’s a clear strain between the couple as Little Jack won’t stop talking about the medal. Nathan puts on a brave face for him, but also second-guesses whether he’s doing right by him – he’s not looking to replace Jack as a father.

As Episode 1 draws to a close, it seems as though Elizabeth and Nathan are prepared to work more as a pair when it comes to parenting Jack. However, it remains to be seen whether Jack’s legacy becomes an issue further down the line – the medal is on display by his photograph, after all.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.

