When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 2 officially closes the door on Elizabeth & Lucas reunion

While Elizabeth is lucky in love with Nathan, ex Lucas has been left out in the cold. However, When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 2 confirms the two won’t be getting back together… ever.

Cast your mind back to happier times in Season 8. After the tragedy of losing her husband Jack at the end of Season 5, Elizabeth was finally able to let romance into her life again. She and Lucas were head over heels for each other before she promptly called things off in the Season 10 finale.

Why? For Elizabeth, their wants and needs in life were just too different. Lucas had – and still has – lofty ambitions for his career in Capital City, while Elizabeth is a family and Hope Valley girl through and through.

The two spilt, even though fans secretly hoped they might reunite one day. While Elizabeth’s new love with Nathan made that less likely, When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 2 doubled down on that for good.

Lucas’ new love interest is focus of When Calls the Heart Season 12

While Elizabeth and Nathan are back on track after news of Jack’s unearthed commissioning medal reached them, Lucas has finally met a new love interest… in the form of a new enemy.

As Lucas arrives in Capital City to get to grips with his national park plans, Edie Martel from the Cattleman’s Association arrives, telling Lucas there’s a problem with his proposals. Her late uncle used to own one of the ranches near where Lucas wants to build, and his plans essentially end “shared use” (aka a good thing for farmers).

Edie reminds Lucas and Edwin that this is a game of people, not politics. If ranchers go out of business, hundreds of people will lose their jobs and the cost of food will increase, meaning Hope Valley is left in the lurch.

There’s immediate tension between the two, and based on what actor Chris McNally has previously revealed about Lucas’ new love, Edie fits the bill. This means an enemies-to-lovers pipeline has now been set up… and it’s going to be explosive.

As for Elizabeth, McNally thinks it’s a relationship best left in the past. Remember: Lucas has had the Season 11 drama with Jeanette since their split, so things understandably feel like ancient history.

“I think that Lucas has always maintained that Elizabeth’s happiness is paramount to him, so seeing her happy with Nathan, that gives him some solace,” McNally also said. “He’s happy for her, but it obviously still stings. But I don’t think in Lucas’ mind there’s any changing this course. It’s sort of the path has been set.

“He is coming to terms with it, and he’s at peace with it. Does he wish that it was a different path? Yes, but at the end of the day, he really cares for Elizabeth and wants her to be happy.”

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark Channel.