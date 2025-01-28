When Calls the Heart Season 12 is changing the one thing fans have always loved

Hallmark’s most successful show has been on our screens for over a decade, yet something is starting to change for good in When Calls the Heart Season 12.

For any show that’s been running for such a long time, change is a given. If anything, it’s almost a surprise When Calls the Heart remains the binge-worthy TV show it once was.

Elizabeth has come a long way since her days of being a newcomer in Hope Valley – and being married to Jack – now finally settling into an everyday routine with sweetheart Nathan.

There’s something else that’s changed significantly too, and it means Elizabeth’s love life isn’t getting the good graces that it once was.

Side characters are more important in When Calls the Heart Season 12

If you’ve been watching When Calls the Heart Season 12 carefully, you may have noticed the “side” characters – ie the rest of Hope Valley – are increasingly more important than Elizabeth and Nathan.

In essence, the show is changing its perspective of who it wants to focus on, choosing to lead with its new generations. Episode 2 had the comic book craze, while Episode 4 centered on Allie’s dance party, alongside the relationships between the town’s youngest residents.

Angela’s story is likely to grow in importance too. She’s set her sights on attending a college for blind students, meaning much of her immediate future is about to be at stake.

Meanwhile, Rosemary is changing things for good with her own radio show, while Henry’s nut business is just beginning to take off.

This essentially leaves regulars like Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lucas out of the frame. Lucas is now in Capital City trying to get his national park plans off the ground, while Elizabeth and Nathan have settled into humdrum life now Jack’s secret is out.

Why there’s been such a shift is less clear. It may well just be a sign of the times, given we’ve got 11 seasons of mileage from dedicated characters already. If the franchise wants to continue its already long life, it’s got to find fresh blood.

This is a great way to find hooks for potential spinoffs, too. Stars of When Hope Calls, Lillian and Grace, were introduced in a Hearties Christmas special, so the same could always happen again.

New characters are set to shake things up too – like Season 12’s brand-new villain – but that doesn’t necessarily mean the show or its romantic leads are going anywhere.

