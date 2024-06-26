When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale was too cruel to one character, according to fans

The last line of the When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale has fans in a spin, but a scene before the final farewell has been dubbed too cruel for unlucky Lucas.

We’ve all been thinking it – what does Andrew Hargraves need to tell Elizabeth? When Calls the Heart Season 11 delivered the ultimate confusing finale, leading fans to believe that Jack might actually be alive.

Season 12 likely won’t be released until Spring 2025, but even before we find out, there are other things to address. For fans, one of the most distressing storylines involves Lucas, with Elizabeth telling him that she and Nathan will be attending a wedding as an official couple deemed one cruel step too many.

“Last episode’s scene with Lucas and Elizabeth was ridiculous,” one fan posted on Reddit. “He’s sitting in the saloon and she comes up to him saying how she’ll be going with Nathan to the wedding. What in the world was the point of that?

“She dumped him, he got shot. Hers was the first face he saw coming out of the coma. His resort deal was destroyed. He got betrayed by Jeanette. His governorship is now called into question.

“This poor man has gone through so much in the past season. There was absolutely no reason for Elizabeth to go to him for anything.”

Another fan agreed, “She’s a joke. Literally they ruined her character. She is the most selfish, noisy, and annoying character this season.”

Although Lucas first had eyes for Elizabeth in Season 6, their engagement was called off in Season 10 of the TV show.

Elizabeth put it down to differences when Lucas was elected Governor – but since their split, Lucas has gone from bad to worse. Season 11 left him healing from a life-threatening shooting, without money to finance his dream project, heartbroken, and possibly being removed as Governor.

In the meantime, Elizabeth and new boyfriend Nathan are already thought to be “soulmates,” according to actress Erin Krakow.

With Chris McNally confirmed to be staying in the show, When Calls the Heart viewers are left wondering what Hope Valley actually has to offer Lucas after a traumatic Season 11. Despite this, the cruel scene could serve as a turning point.

“I loved his non reaction!” one fan weighed in, while another added, “It would have been rubbing it Lucas’s face if she didn’t talk to him. I think by her telling him about Nathan she showed she cared about him. If she hadn’t told Lucas fans would have been upset.”

A third mused, “The last scene sent a chill down my spine. Now we have to wait until next spring to find out what happens.”

