When Calls the Heart fans scramble to work out Season 11 cliffhanger – and they’ve got answers

The final line of the When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale has left fans in meltdown, and Season 12 theories are coming in hot.

It’s been a matter of days since When Calls the Heart Season 11 ended, but the unexpected final scene has left fans spiraling over what might happen next.

The binge worthy TV show has been focusing on Elizabeth and Nathan’s relationship after her split from Lucas in Season 10. All appeared to be going well until Andrew Hargraves showed up in the season finale while the couple made their debut.

Taking them to his office, Nathan believes his superior is there to see him, but is flummoxed when Hargraves says, “Mrs. Thornton, it’s about your late husband.” When Calls the Heart fans have largely ruled out Jack’s return from the dead, but they do have other ideas about what the news will be.

Article continues after ad

“I think next season, a lot of the story will be about E and N (and maybe Bill) searching for the truth about the Ft Clay incident that killed Jack,” one fan weighed in. “Specifically that Hargraves is to blame for the whole debacle.

Article continues after ad

“Nathan will finally be clear of his guilt, Elizabeth will know the truth, and they will get married with a clean slate.”

“They believe Jack was targeted,” a second stated, with a third adding, “It’ll be something trivial like how Jack’s pension has run out.”

Jack was last seen in Season 5, being killed by a landslide in Fort Clay – which is exactly where Nathan is now stationed. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Elizabeth’s ex-husband’s death, and that’s only piled on more since she’s cozied up with Nathan.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of how serial and trivial it is, fans are convinced that more information about exactly how Jack died will come to light. We only saw him in Hope Valley after he died, being brought back for an emotional memorial.

“New information now indicates Jack’s death was not an accident (side note – not sure how this would just come to light six years later. Has Jeanette revealed something in custody [after shooting Lucas] that led them down this path?),” another fan theorized.

Article continues after ad

“Hargraves is framing Jack for some sort of Mountie corruption in order to save himself; N&E will have to work to clear Jack’s name. Someone Jack arrested previously is out of prison or escaped and has made threats against Elizabeth/little Jack.

Article continues after ad

“Something trivial that will be resolved in Episode 1, like Jack being given a posthumous medal. Maybe it leads to a bigger issue for Nathan with Hargraves being back.”

While When Calls the Heart fans have no conclusive answers, Nathan actor Kevin McGarry did offer some cryptic clues to TV Guide.

“That leads right into the early problems of what’s going to happen in Season 12,” he said. “Finally they get to the honeymoon phase – I don’t want to say it’s cut short because we’re still going to see it blossom – but there’s definitely a big boulder thrown right in their way in the last couple seconds of Season 11. We’ll see how Elizabeth takes it, where she stands with it all.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When Calls the Heart Season 11 is available to watch on Hallmark’s streaming service. Get more small-town drama with Ginny and Georgia Season 3, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and Virgin River Season 6.