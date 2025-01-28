When Calls the Heart may never come back to Netflix and there’s a simple reason

When Calls the Heart is one of the Hallmark Channel’s most popular TV shows – but if you’re hoping for it to return to Netflix, you may be waiting forever.

The hit series, inspired by Janette Oke’s novel, has been on the air since 2014. It’s on its 12th season and counting, with Episode 5 due to drop this weekend.

For the uninitiated, it follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow), a teacher whose high-society life is upended by her first assignment: a job in Coal Valley (which later becomes Hope Valley, because of… reasons), a low-key mining town in western Canada. She tries her best to fit in with the locals, but one resident can’t be charmed (at first): Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing).

Once upon a time, it was available across the world on Netflix. Alas, it’s no longer on the streaming service anywhere, and it’s obvious why.

Is When Calls the Heart on Netflix?

Hallmark

No, When Calls the Heart isn’t available on Netflix in the US or any other region.

The series was once available on Netflix. The first season arrived on the platform in 2015, with new seasons dropping once a year until 2018 – but it was removed in early 2021, shutting the doors on Hope Valley for subscribers just as they were looking forward to watching Season 6.

It did remain on Netflix in other countries like the UK and Canada, but it has since disappeared from the streaming service entirely.

Why it will (probably) never come back to Netflix

Hallmark

After the Hallmark Channel launched Hallmark+, its own exclusive streaming platform, it’s highly unlikely it will ever license When Calls the Heart (or any of its most popular titles) to Netflix or any other streamer for the foreseeable future.

Once named Hallmark Movies Now, the platform was rebranded to Hallmark+ in September 2024. As you’d expect, it has everything you’d want from a Hallmark streaming service: cheesy holiday movies, unscripted shows like Home is Where the Heart Is, and other smash-hit series like The Way Home.

“Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” Mike Perry, President & CEO of Hallmark, said in an earlier statement.

“By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”

The channel has enjoyed continuous success – for example, it was the most-watched entertainment cable network of 2024, with When Calls the Heart listed in the top 10 cable shows of the year.

In short, why would Hallmark let another streaming platform enjoy the success of its shows when it can host them itself – and make even more money?

How to stream When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel

All 12 seasons of When Calls the Heart are available to stream on Hallmark+. New episodes air on the Hallmark Channel before dropping on the platform the next day.

You can sign up to Hallmark+ for $7.99 per month or you can pay an annual fee of $79.99 (which gets you a new-member welcome gift, a birthday gift, and a keepsake ornament). It also offers a seven-day free trial if you aren’t sure about committing to another direct debit.

Eight seasons of When Calls the Heart are also available via Peacock, and you can watch the first season for free on the Roku Channel.

