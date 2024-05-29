When Calls the Heart star on life support after plummeting from balcony

When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is on life support after falling five stories from a balcony, coming just two weeks after she was admitted to hospital.

The 19-year-old actress is best known for playing Rosaleen Sullivan on When Calls the Heart, having appeared in multiple episodes of the popular TV show.

Parents Rob and Nicole Compton have set up a GoFundMe page, sharing: “On Saturday May 11, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life.

Hallmark

“Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg. Mamie has since been transferred to hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

Article continues after ad

The pair then updated: “We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.

Article continues after ad

“We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

Laverock’s fellow cast members have been quick to share their support, including her on-screen mother played by Johannah Newmarch, who wrote, “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

Article continues after ad

Mitchel Kummen added, “Please pray for my friend Mamie. We need a miracle and the power of prayer and love.”

Speaking to Variety, The Hallmark Channel has stated: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time.”

Appearing on their streaming service, When Calls the Heart follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher who lives a wealthy life, and finds her life changed when she is assigned her first classroom assignment in a small coal mining town. You can also find new movies and TV shows to stream.

Article continues after ad