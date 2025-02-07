If you love When Calls the Heart, you need to watch Hallmark’s new movie tomorrow night

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here, and that means major changes to Hallmark’s usual schedule. When Calls the Heart is now on Saturday, but there’s an unmissable double bill.

If you haven’t already heard, When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6 – titled ‘When Autumn Leaves Begin to Fall’ – will premiere on Saturday, February 8, at 10pm ET. Hallmark is bringing its content forward because of the Super Bowl, meaning you’re also affected if you’re a Canadian fan.

The next episode marks the halfway point of Season 12, and things are about to get juicy. The show has its biggest cameo yet with Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert joining as Georgie McGill.

On top of that, fan-favorite Fiona Miller doesn’t look to be going anywhere any time soon. But it’s not just When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6 you should be looking forward to.

The Wish Swap and When Calls the Heart are the perfect double-bill

To make up for the scheduling inconvenience, the next When Calls the Heart episode is paired with new movie The Wish Swap… which might just have a familiar guest star.

As the synopsis reads, “When Casey and Henry celebrate their birthdays at the same restaurant, they make birthday wishes at the same time, which are granted. However, they end up getting each other’s wishes.”

Emily Tennant and Jake Foy star in its leading roles, with no other official cast members confirmed.

The time periods are completely different, but The Wish Swap will be on just before Season 12 Episode 6 on February 8, 8/7c. What’s more, Hallmark has been teasing a cameo on the cards from their hit TV show.

Even if you check on IMDb, Hallmark has been very careful not to reveal who our guest star is yet. While they might not have been filmed at similar times, logic tells us it’s likely someone who doesn’t have a huge role in Episode 6’s new storyline.

After The Wish Swap has debuted, all eyes will be on Bill’s “unrequited” new love Georgie. Speaking about upcoming scenes, actor Jack Wagner explained, “I think she’s gonna just inject a real adrenaline into this show, I think people are gonna love just to see her on camera.

“My character Bill has a history with her. Nathan and I walk into the jail and she turns around to work with Nathan… and all of a sudden, boom. We get to peel back the history in the next half of the season.”

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.