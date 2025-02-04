If you love When Calls The Heart, Hallmark has another great show to watch now

If 12 seasons of When Calls the Heart aren’t enough for you, another Hallmark stalwart is the perfect binge between new episodes.

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than getting stuck into someone else’s day-to-day drama – and When Calls the Heart Season 12 fits the bill. Now in the 1920s, Elizabeth and Nathan’s relationship is still flourishing after Jack’s big secret was revealed.

Elsewhere, Rosemary has brought technology to Hope Valley through her debut radio show, and the town’s teens have caused a stir learning the Charleston for Allie’s birthday dance.

Article continues after ad

We’ve still got six episodes of the series left, but if you want to queue up another binge-worthy TV show for after, the ideal Hallmark series is right under your nose.

Heartland is the perfect binge for When Calls the Heart fans

Enter Heartland, the stalwart of Hallmark TV shows, starting life on CBC. Long before other hits like Chesapeake Shores and The Way Home made their name, the horse-related drama was making waves.

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

As the synopsis explains, “When Amy loses her mother in an accident, she decides to continue her work of healing abused horses. Soon, her life changes with the arrival of her estranged father and New York-based sister.”

Article continues after ad

First airing in 2007, Heartland is essentially the Hallmark take on Yellowstone – only with all of the emotional drama and none of the on-screen violence. Incredibly, it also beats When Calls the Heart on the number of seasons it’s produced, clocking in at 18. Season 19 has yet to be confirmed or canceled.

On top of this, a spinoff film was released in 2010. This means there’s plenty of lore to get stuck into, with the original cast still appearing in 2024 episodes.

Article continues after ad

Hearties might also recognize a few of those cast members here, in particular Kevin McGarry (who plays Nathan). He started as Mitch Cutty in Seasons 9-13 of Heartland. Mitch was never killed off, meaning there’s a slim chance he could appear in future episodes… that is if things go wrong in Hope Valley.

Article continues after ad

You’ll find all 18 seasons of Heartland available to stream on the Hallmark+ app.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.