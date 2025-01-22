When Calls the Heart fans need to watch this Taylor Sheridan show and there’s a good reason

We get it – Hallmark and Taylor Sheridan isn’t exactly the crossover on anyone’s 2025 bingo card. But When Calls the Heart fans need to check out one hit show, and stat.

Over on the Hallmark channel, small-town drama is gentle and slow-moving. When Calls the Heart is now roaring into the 1920s, where the biggest concerns are learning how to Charleston and starting a town radio show.

In Taylor Sheridan‘s world, things look pretty different. 1923 Season 2 is almost here to continue the Dutton family legacy, while Yellowstone fans went to hell and back watching Beth and Jamie fight to the death (oh, and John Dutton was bumped off for good measure).

So how on earth do these two minds meet? If you haven’t noticed yet, there’s a very good reason why When Calls the Heart fans will love Sheridan’s latest hit show.

When Calls the Heart’s Kayla Wallace stars in Taylor Sheridan’s Landman

When Calls the Heart star Kayla Wallace, who’s played Fiona Miller since Season 6, takes on the role of Rebecca Falcone in Landman. In fact, she had to leave the Hallmark show behind in order to appear in the Western.

Landman follows crisis executive Tommy Norris, who tries to bring his company to the top during an oil-fueling boom in West Texas.

Rebecca is a causation lawyer on the show, previously coming from an urban, white-collar background. Now embroiled in the oil company’s drama, she’s more than happy to spill some metaphorical blood in order to put a stop to potential lawsuits.

Speaking to SoapHub, Wallace described an “unexpected comparison” between Landman lead Billy Bob Thornton and When Calls the Heart lead Erin Krakow.

“She’s such a kind, wonderful person, and it sets the tone for everybody on set,” she explained. “Same with Billy. Both having that person who’s leading your cast can be such a kind, down-to-earth person, it really helps to make a positive energy on set.”

Wallace’s departure from Season 10 of When Calls the Heart happened when she was waiting for filming for Landman to resume.

With Season 1 of the Sheridan show now wrapped up, attention has turned to whether Wallace will return for When Calls the Heart Season 12 – and it’s not far-fetched.

The official episode synopsis for When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 5 reads: “Elizabeth develops a new method of teaching. Nathan goes undercover. A familiar face returns to Hope Valley with an unlucky heiress in tow. Lucas and Lee face their differences.”

Popular belief, along with stills released for the episode, suggests this is Fiona, with Wallace herself adding “There’s a chance you might see more of her.”

Landman is available to stream on Paramount, while When Calls the Heart airs weekly on the Hallmark Channel.