When are Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl short films coming to Netflix?

Wes Anderson is bringing four new short films to Netflix, based on the tales of Roald Dahl. But when are they dropping?

With Asteroid City coming out just a few months ago, it seems like Wes Anderson is already preparing to be back on our screens. Our Netflix screens, that is.

In fact, he is preparing to give us four new films, albeit short ones, based on the tales of Roald Dahl, who he hasn’t covered since his 2009 stop motion movie Fantastic Mr Fox.

Article continues after ad

The films, which will star the repeated likes of Richard Ayoade, Ralph Fiennes, Rupert Friend, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Dev Patel, will be released during a four day event later this month.

Article continues after ad

When do Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl short films drop on Netflix?

From September 27, Netflix will be dropping one of Anderson’s short films at a time for a four day release event.

Each short movie will be an adaptation of a separate Roald Dahl tale, though they may all feature the same actor.

Below we have listed when each short film comes out. along with their runtimes and synopses. Read on and check them out.

Article continues after ad

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Release date: September 27

Synopsis: A beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

Article continues after ad

Runtime: 39 minutes

The Swan

Netflix

Release date: September 28

Synopsis: A young adult Roald Dahl short story about a small/brilliant boy ruthlessly pursued by two large/idiotic bullies.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Runtime: 17 minutes

The Rat Catcher

Netflix

Release date: September 29

Synopsis: A lesser-known Roald Dahl short story about a professional rodent exterminator.

Article continues after ad

Runtime: 17 minutes

Poison

Netflix

Release date: September 30

Synopsis: A well-known Roald Dahl short story about a man who discovers a poisonous snake asleep in his bed.

Runtime: 17 minutes

To find out more about Asteroid City, click here. You can check also out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Monster Season 2 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2