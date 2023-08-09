What time is Painkiller on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about the release date and time of the upcoming limited series about the US opioid crisis.

In 2021, Danny Strong blew us away with the release of his Hulu miniseries Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever as two ordinary Virginia residents who get caught up in the crosshairs of the burgeoning opioid epidemic.

Alongside its authentic portrayal of the devastating impact drugs such as OxyContin have had on the lives of millions of Americans, the series also took us back to the start of the crisis. Namely Purdue Pharma, which has faced extensive criticism and legal action for its aggressive marketing of opioids.

While the award-winning show offered a poignant insight into the crisis and its troubling origins, Netflix is now having a go with its own take on the story – so, here’s when and what time to watch Painkiller.

Painkiller: Netflix release date and time

Painkiller will be available to stream on Netflix from August 10, 2023.

All six episodes drop on the same date so you don’t have to worry about tuning in weekly. What time they arrive depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Check out the trailer for Painkiller below:

What is Painkiller about?

The official synopsis reads: “A fictionalized retelling of events, Painkiller is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.”

It goes on to say the Netflix series is “an examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans,” and is based on the book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier and the New Yorker article ‘The Family That Built an Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The showrunners for Painkiller are Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, while the cast includes Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny.

Painkiller drops on Netflix on August 10.

