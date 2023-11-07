What time is Loki Season 2 Episode 4 out?

Loki Season 2 is continuing on its journey of taking audiences through the multiverse. But, what time can fans stream Episode 4?

Marvel is continuing to dominate the TV scene during spooky season as they premiere new episodes of Loki Season 2.

After re-introducing fans to Kang, or at least a con-man variant of the MCU’s new big bad, Episode 4 is sure to answer some questions while also leaving viewers wondering how the season will wrap things up.

But, when can Loki fans be expected to catch the action-packed roller coaster that is Episode 4? Here’s everything we know.

When does Loki Season 2 Episode 4 premiere?

Loki Season 2 Episode 4 will premiere at 9pm ET on Thursday, October 19.

U.S. Loki fans are lucky as they can catch the episode as it airs Thursday night but, for everyone else, they either have to stay up late to watch it early Friday morning or check it out once they wake up. Check out the list before for the exact time when you can watch your favorite God of Mischief.

6pm PT

9pm ET

10pm Brazil

2am UK

3am Central European Summer Time

6:30am India Standard Time

11am Australia

1pm New Zealand

The stakes in Loki Season 2 Episode 4 are extraordinarily high as Loki and the TVA still haven’t figured out how to fix the Time Loom, which is the machine that powers the TVA.

Due to new timeline branches, the machine is becoming overwhelmed and is set to destroy the entirety of the TVA if the team doesn’t find a way to stop it quickly.

