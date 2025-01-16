Netflix always releases new shows at the same time – with 2 exceptions

Every week, people type into Google, “What time does Netflix release new shows?” The answer is almost always the same, with two notable exceptions with the streamer’s release schedules.

The streaming service boom has been a blessing and a curse; with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Apple TV+ (plus countless others, no doubt), to borrow the slogan of Paramount Plus, you have a mountain of entertainment at your fingertips.

However, beyond the long list of direct debits bleeding you dry each month, there’s been another consequence: it’s hard to keep up with everything that drops each week and knowing exactly when to tune in.

For example, Prime Video sometimes drops new episodes in the evening, other times they arrive in the early hours of the morning. Disney Plus often brings premieres forward by a full day with little notice. So, what about Netflix.

This is the exact time Netflix releases new shows

Netflix

Most of the time, Netflix releases new shows and movies at 12am PT/3am ET. For other time zones, check out the list below:

2am CST

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

4pm China

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

There are 2 exceptions

Netflix

There are only two big exceptions to Netflix’s release time rule: live events and anime shows.

The difference with live events doesn’t need much explaining, but I will anyway. When it comes to WWE Raw, the SAG Awards, boxing matches, and NFL games, Netflix doesn’t control what time they start and end – it is simply the means to watch it, so these events all have unique start times, and they’re always listed on the platform.

However, there’s a simple reason behind the difference with anime shows: they often premiere on Japanese TV first, and Netflix aligns its global times accordingly. For example, Sakamoto Days airs at 11pm in Japan, so it comes to Netflix at 6am PT/9am ET.

Again, Netflix provides release details for all of its shows before they drop, that’s the best place to start if you want to know when to tune in.

