What is Thicker Than Water about? Netflix series explained

Get ready for your latest crime-thriller obsession, as Netflix just dropped Thicker Than Water – before you dive in, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

As the title would suggest, Thicker Than Water is a TV show that deals with family – and how best to help them when they threaten everything you’ve worked so hard for. Running alongside this theme is an action-packed ride of drugs, crime and cover-ups.

Netflix has been piling in the limited series of late, with newcomers The Night Agent and Unseen drawing in the viewers and making their way to the streamer’s top 10 chart.

Will Thicker Than Water follow suit? Time will tell – until then, here’s everything you need to know about the French-language thriller.

What is Thicker Than Water about?

Thicker Than Water, which hails from Nawell Madani and Simon Jablonka, tells the story of Fara, an up-and-coming TV journalist who is forced to risk everything in order to protect her brother.

Check out the trailer below:

Per the official synopsis: “A journalist’s life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord’s merciless scheme.”

In the trailer, Fara and her sisters team up to help their brother, only to get caught up in the criminal underworld after burning a car filled with a drug lord’s stash. Together they must hatch a plan to fix the mess they’ve found themselves in – the question is: will their plan work or have they taken their façade too far?

It’s a question that will be answered throughout the eight-episode series.

Thicker Than Water cast: Who’s in it?

Netflix’s Thicker Than Water cast includes:

Nawell Madani – Fara

Kahina Carina – Souhila

Paola Locatelli – Lina

Other cast members include Djebril Zonga, Vincent Rottiers, Radouan Leflahi, Paul Hamy, Kahina Carina, Nawell Madani, Carima Amarouche, and Mayane Sarah El Baze, although their character names are yet to be determined.

Madani is best known as a humorist and comedian, having risen to fame in 2012 due to her involvement in the Jamel Comedy Club. This is great news for the show, which looks set to bring some comedic beats alongside action-packed thrills.

Is Thicker Than Water worth watching?

Unfortunately, there’s not much in the way of early reviews for Thicker Than Water, nor is there a Rotten Tomatoes score.

That being said, any new Netflix Originals always spark intrigue, with FirstShowing writing: “This seems like a legit series, though a bit campy with the drug plot. It has a good setup and a clever cast bringing levity to this drug lord story.”

Now you can draw your own conclusion, as all eight episodes of Thicker Than Water are available to watch on Netflix. Check out our other TV hubs below:

