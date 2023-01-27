What is The Snow Girl about? Netflix series explained

The Snow Girl, a brand-new Spanish mystery series, has just landed on Netflix – here’s a rundown on what the show’s about, who’s in it, and what you can expect.

Earlier this week, Nielsen’s year-end streaming rankings were revealed. Not only was Stranger Things the winner (by quite some distance, may we add), but the whole list was dominated by Netflix.

Stranger Things racked up 52 billion hours viewed, while 12 other shows in the top 15 were streamed on the platform, including Ozark, Grey’s Anatomy, Wednesday, and Cobra Kai.

It’s as simple as this: when Netflix releases a new show, people pay attention – so, with The Snow Girl dropping today, here’s what you need to know.

What is The Snow Girl about?

The Snow Girl is based on a novel by Javier Castillo, following a journalist in Malaga trying to solve the case of a missing girl.

The official synopsis reads: “Malaga, 2010, Three Wise Men parade. The most magical moment of the year turns into a nightmare for the Martín family when their daughter Amaya disappears in the crowd.

“Miren, a trainee journalist, begins an investigation parallel to that of Inspector Millán that will awaken aspects of her past that she would have liked to forget. With the help of her journalist colleague Eduardo, Miren will not stop until she finds the girl. Where is Amaya Martín?”

There are six episodes in the series and they’re all available to stream on Netflix now.

The Snow Girl cast

The Snow Girl stars Milena Smit as Miren. The star is best known for her performances in Cross the Line and Parallel Mothers.

The series also stars:

José Coronado as Eduardo

Aixa Villagrán as Belén Millán

Tristán Ulloa as David Luque

Loreto Mauleón as Ana Nuñez

Raúl Prieto as Álvaro

Speaking to Numéro, Smit spoke about how the experience of shooting the series between Malaga and Madrid was like “being able to breathe again.”

“It helped me because in addition to connecting with the crew… the character of Miren is quite alone and I had time to think and relocate my emotions inside. Now I can say I feel good and I no longer live with anxiety or depression,” she said.

Is The Snow Girl worth watching?

The Snow Girl has received positive reviews, though critics and viewers have highlighted that the series may be a bit of a “tough watch.”

Jonathan Wilson of Ready Steady Cut wrote: “Some very heavy content and themes can make it a tough watch, but The Snow Girl is a well-constructed and compelling crime thriller.”

Karina Adelgaard of Heaven of Horror also wrote: “Don’t expect the ending of The Snow Girl to be all pretty and happy. This story is far too realistic to suddenly go all fairytale on us.”

The Snow Girl is streaming on Netflix now.