What is The Conference about? Netflix movie explained

With Halloween fast approaching, streaming platforms are battling it out to give viewers the best horror content possible – and The Conference on Netflix has caught people’s eyes.

Originally titled Konferensen in its native Swedish, this 100-minute gory story is set to sit alongside bingeable titles such as Evil Dead Rise, Saw, and Insidious.

Netflix users have already been treated to the likes of The Fall of the House of Usher, Beckham, and Everything Now in recent weeks, which have each entered the streaming platform’s Top 10 charts.

With so much intrigue surrounding the movie, here’s everything you need to know about the plot, cast, and whether The Conference is worth watching.

What is The Conference about?

Catch the full trailer for Netflix’s The Conference below:

The film’s official synopsis reads “A team-building conference for municipal employees turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins murdering the participants.”

The Conference is based on the novel of the same name by Mats Strandberg, who has previously had another of his books, The Circle, adapted into a movie in 2015. Konferensen was originally published in 2021.

The Conference cast: Who’s in it?

The Conference cast includes:

Katia Winter

Adam Lundgren

Bahar Pars

Jimmy Lindström

Margareta Pettersson

Maria Sid

Claes Hartelius

Martin Lagos

Eva Melander

Lola Zackow

Cecilia Nilsson

Christoffer Nordenrot

Amed Bozan

Robert Follin

Marie Agerhäll

Katia Winter is possibly best known for her role in the TV adaptation of Sleepy Hollow, while Adam Lundgren has appeared in recurring seasons of Hostage and The Restaurant. Eve Melander has also starred in Rebecka Martinsson since 2017.

“It is an honor to bring The Conference to the screen together with SF Studios and Netflix. With Mats Strandberg’s unique novel as a model and a phenomenal cast, this film has all the potential to become a future classic,” director Patrik Eklund stated when the project was first revealed. He also described the film as “very bloody, entertaining, and gripping story about the unsung anti-heroes of the public sector.”

“It has been fantastic to serve as an executive producer on The Conference. We’ve had way better atmosphere in our meetings, than the characters in the film,” commented Strandberg. “Thomas Moldestad and Patrik Eklund have done an incredible job of capturing not only the blood and the tension, but also the humor and the everyday awkwardness that can only take place at a Swedish conference,” Strandberg continued.

Is The Conference worth watching on Netflix?

While it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, The Conference has received some positive reviews so far.

Bloody Disgusting wrote: “The Conference brings nothing all that new to the slasher sub-genre. However, solid production values, colorful performances, and fun but brutal kills all help make this movie more appealing. As far as horror comedies go, this one works hard at being the best of both worlds.”

Heaven of Horror wrote: “Even though The Conference had me from the beginning, I kept expecting it to take some dumb turn or have a lull in the story. It just never happened. Also, I loved that pretty much everyone tried to fight back. Not in the best or most efficient way necessarily, but usually by creative means. I really mean it with this one: Watch it!”

The Conference is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other upcoming hubs below:

