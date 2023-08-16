What is Slotherhouse? Viral killer sloth slasher explained

Slotherhouse might have you scratching your head, but no, it’s not a typo. It’s an upcoming horror-comedy and the premise is simple: “It’s a slaughterhouse. With a sloth.” Duh.

Horror has seen a variety of animals take on the role of a vicious killer, from sharks to crocodiles to bears. But there is one thing these animals all have in common: they are known for their deadly nature and have racked up some real-life human kills.

But what about a new addition to the killer-animal subgenre? We’ll pitch it to you: it’s an animal that has a top-ground speed of approximately five feet per minute; lives on a diet of leaves, twigs, and buds; and zero incisors.

That’s right — the latest horror-comedy hitting theatres this year will see a killer sloth feature as its antagonist.

Gravitas Pictures A poster for Slotherhouse has Alpha show off some killer claws.

What is Slotherhouse about?

Directed by Matthew Goodhue, Slaughterhouse stars Lisa Ambalavanar as Emily Young, a college student determined to become president of her sorority. Instead of running a usual campaign, Emily adopts a sloth, Alpha, as the sorority mascot in hopes of stealing “the hearts and votes” of her sisters.

But this sloth has some killer instincts and as the bodies begin to pile up, Emily and her sisters will have to put their survival skills to the test in order to escape the house with their lives.

And before you ask, the answer is no; it’s not a bear sloth or prehistoric ground sloth hunting down college students in this new slasher. Slotherhouse is going to see a regular sloth take to the screen, leaving one major question remaining: how long does this movie intend to be?

But according to the trailer, Alpha might not be as slow as you expect, with one line hinting at some secret speed: “Maybe they just tricked us all.”

Gravitas Pictures Alpha is out for blood in this new horror-comedy…

Does Slotherhouse have a release date?

While Slotherhouse will have a theatrical release on August 30, it is only showing in a few select theatres.

If you end up scouring your local theatres only to find it won’t be debuting in your area, dont worry. Slotherhouse will have a digital release, expected sometime in late September.

Is there a trailer for Slotherhouse?

Gravitas Ventures released an official trailer for Slotherhouse on August 2 of this year. You can watch the trailer below.