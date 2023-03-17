What is Sky High about? Netflix series explained

Sky High: The Series, a new Netflix thriller and follow-up to the original movie, has just dropped – here’s a rundown on what the show’s about, who’s in the cast, and what you can expect.

It’s been a quieter week for Netflix. After The Glory Part 2 finally arrived last Friday, we’ve had the likes of Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, The Law of the Jungle, and Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Heading into the weekend, if you’ve still not caught up with Luther: The Fallen Sun and You Season 4, there’s a few new releases to dive into, including Sky High: The Series.

It’s bound to catch viewers’ eyes this weekend, so here’s what you need to know.

What is Sky High: The Series about?

Sky High: The Series is not a sequel to Disney’s 2005 superhero movie. It’s actually a sequel to Sky High, a 2020 Spanish thriller.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “A phone call in the middle of the night will change Sole’s destiny: Ángel, her husband and leader of a gang of gangsters has died; turned overnight into a young widow with a son to take care of and many troubled businesses to run, Sole is not willing to return to the tutelage of her father Rogelio, one of the biggest dealers of stolen objects in Madrid.

“Determined to make a living for herself, Sole will find new allies along the way who will help her to unravel the mystery of the deaths that have marked her destiny, while she makes contact with the gang of thieves and manages to win their trust so that she can once again carry out robberies as ambitious as those of the old days. But neither the police nor the different mafias she’ll have to compete with will be willing to make her way to heaven easy.”

Sky High: The Series cast

The Sky High: The Series cast includes:

Asia Ortega Leiva as Sole

Luis Tosar as Rogelio

Álvaro Rico as Fernan

Patricia Vico as Mercedes

Áyax Pedrosa as Motos

Carmen Sánchez as Marta

Dollar as Gitano

Richard Holmes as Poli

Luisa Mayol as Carmen “La Rubia”

Tomás del Estal as Ferrán

Olmo Suárez “Jarfaiter” as Toño

Carlytos Vela as Pintas

Ortega reprises her role as Sole from the original movie. She’s also known for roles in Netflix’s Valley of the Dead, When Angels Sleep, The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, and Your Son.

Is Sky High: The Series worth watching?

There aren’t many reviews for Sky High: The Series, but The Envoy Web wrote: “Sky High: The Series is not a gripping crime thriller as one would expect it to be. While this sequel is a little better than the film, it is still not very good by any means. The audience should not expect much if they choose to give this show a chance.”

The Midgard Times also wrote: “Overall, it is an average show which fails to stand apart from the ones of the same genre. I even wanted to skip watching this series, but there was an inquisition to see what’ll happen and things can get even worse.”

Sky High: The Series is streaming on Netflix now.