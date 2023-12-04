What is Netflix’s School Spirits about?

Netflix has added a new worthwhile teen supernatural series from Paramount+ titled School Spirits – but what is the series all about?

High school teen series are often guilty pleasures and have seen major success over the years. With series like Elite, Derry Girls, Heartstopper, and Sex Education, teen drama is a must-watch. Netflix has acquired a popular Paramount+ series that fits the bill.

School Spirits originally aired on Paramount+ every week from March until April. As part of Netflix’s deal to acquire series, School Spirits was one of them and has already seen success. While the series will reside on both Paramount+ and Netflix, fans already want a Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What’s the new popular series about? Here’s everything to know about School Spirits.

School Spirits is a murder mystery

Cobra Kai’s Peyton List stars as the lead in School Spirits as Maddie Nears – a high school teen who is stuck in pergatory after her death.

Within eight episodes, Netflix fans are in for a fun series with School Spirits. Maddie is a run-of-the-mill teenager until she ends up missing and then murdered. She is now invisible to everyone and stuck in limbo – or purgatory. Determined to find a way out, she realizes the only way is to find the truth behind her murder. Especially who murdered her.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She enlists the help of other spirits who roam the halls of Split River High. Tensions run high when Maddie’s memory of what happened is unclear and as more suspects begin to arise, so does the danger.

Alongside List, the School Spirits cast also has Thanksgiving star Milo Manheim as Wally Clark. Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Spencer Macpherson as Xaviery Baxter, Texas Chainsaw Massacre star Sarah Yarkin, and Nick Pugliese.

Article continues after ad

If fans fall in love with the series on Netflix, have no fear. According to Variety, Paramount+ has greenlighted School Spirits Season 2. It’s unclear if Netflix will also have the rights to the new season.

Article continues after ad

“Maddie’s quest to unravel the truth behind her mysterious disappearance has resonated with viewers, and we can’t wait to continue this thrilling journey with them,” said Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, executive vice presidents and co-heads at Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and films.

Article continues after ad

Read more Netflix news in our hub here and more TV & Movies news here.