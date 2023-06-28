What is Run Rabbit Run about? Netflix horror explained

Netflix just added its newest horror thriller Run Rabbit Run to its platform, but what is it about? Here’s your guide to everything you need to know.

If there’s one thing Netflix is known for, its for dropping completely unique movies – and now, they’ve added their latest horror flick, Run Rabbit Run, to its platform.

The streaming service isn’t a stranger to dropping original horror movies as they’ve made hits such as The Perfection, Gerald’s Game, and Hush.

Article continues after ad

But what is Run Rabbit Run about? And who stars in it? Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest film.

Run Rabbit Run plot: What is it about?

Run Rabbit Run follows a fertility doctor as she starts to notice strange behaviors in her own child. Check out the trailer for the movie below:

The film’s synopsis reads: “As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.”

Article continues after ad

Run Rabbit Run cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of Run Rabbit Run is a mix of experienced, well-known actors and some new talent. Check out the list below:

Sarah Snook as Sarah

Lily LaTorre as Mia

Damon Herriman as Peter

Greta Scacchi as Joan

Snook is best known for her role as Shiv Roy in the wildly popular show Succession, while Herriman and Scacchi are extremely experienced actors as they’ve appeared in numerous movies and television shows.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

LaTorre is a newcomer as Run Rabbit Run makes her first-ever acting role.

Is Run Rabbit Run worth watching?

As of this moment, the reactions to Run Rabbit Run are a bit mixed.

Article continues after ad

Digital Spy considered the film to be a waste of Snook’s talent post-Succession, while Comic Book Resources called the plot “slow and repetitive.”

But, as the movie just debuted on June 28, it’s far too early to tell if the general response will be positive or negative.

Run Rabbit Run is now streaming on Netflix. You can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2