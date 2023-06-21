What is Glamorous about? Netflix series explained

Glamorous, Netflix’s new soapy dramedy series starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall, is just around the corner – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

So, if you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted, the streamer has a treat for you in the shape of its new LGBTQ+ show that transports us into the world of beauty.

With Season 1 of the show about the drop, here’s everything you need to know about Glamorous.

What is Glamorous about?

Created by Jordon Nardino, Glamorous is a 10-episode romantic dramedy series, centuring on a wannabe beauty influencer who lands a job working for a makeup industry mogul.

Check out the trailer below:

As per Netflix’s description of the show: “The soapy workplace drama series stars Miss Benny (they/them) playing a character named Marco Mejia, a young gender nonconforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place. Well, that is until he meets esteemed beauty mogul – and one of his biggest idols – Madolyn Addison while working his day job behind the makeup counter.

“Looking to shake up her prestigious business, Madolyn hires Marco and gives him a seat at the table. This new job is his first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is and what it really means for him to be queer.”

Glamorous cast: Who’s in it?

The Glamorous cast includes:

Miss Benny as Marco Mejia

Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Addison

Jade Payton as Venetia Kelaher

Zane Phillips as Chad Addison

Diana Maria Riva as Julie Mejia

Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben

Ayesha Harris as Britt

Graham Parkhurst as Parker

Speaking to Tudum about their role, Miss Benny said of their character’s relationship with their mom Julie: “I love that we established their fiery relationship early on. Their relationship is so special to me because I think it’s very relatable to a lot of queer people.

“And it’s great that we get to see Marco sort of being checked by somebody else, because Marco comes in firing on all cylinders, and then you realize he’s just a kid who’s learning everything and immediately being put in his place by his mom, which is so funny.”

They went on to discuss working alongside Sex and the City star, Kim Cattrall, stating: “For me, being such a big fan of Kim, it was so easy to play, because I know what it feels like to meet one of your gay icons who you’ve looked up to and they’re giving you a chance to work with them.

“I think anyone who’s a fan of Kim and Sex and the City will be amazed. And anybody who’s been in a position where they admire somebody so much will absolutely understand why Marco is just starry-eyed about her.”

Is Glamorous worth watching?

Unfortunately, it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score and there’s not much in the way of reviews, but there’s no denying there’s plenty of hype about the series thanks to its stellar cast and promising premise.

There is one review from Flickonclick, and it’s looking positive for the show, stating: “The character development in Glamorous is commendable, particularly Marco Mejia’s portrayal.

“As the protagonist, Marco’s personal growth is central to the narrative, and actor Miss Benny delivers a compelling and nuanced performance, capturing the vulnerability, resilience, and strength of the character.”

So, if you love romcom shows, LGBTQ+ narratives, soapy drama, and you want to see Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall slay, Glamorous could be for you.

Glamorous drops on Netflix on June 22. Until then, you can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

