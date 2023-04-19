What is Dead Ringers about? Prime Video horror remake explained

Rachel Weisz is starring in a TV remake of horror classic Dead Ringers. Here’s everything you need to know about the Amazon show heading to Prime Video this week.

Jeremy Irons and Jeremy Irons starred in the 1988 movie Dead Ringers. That’s because writer-director David Cronenberg cast Irons as a pair of twin gynaecologists who no one can tell apart. And being Cronenberg, it all turned pretty nasty.

Later this week, a remake of the movie launches on Amazon Prime Video, with Rachel Weisz – and Rachel Weisz – pulling the same trick.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what we know about the series, including how similar it will be to that source material.

What is Dead Ringers about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the remake: “Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes – including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics – in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.”

Article continues after ad

Here’s how that compares to the synopsis for the original movie: “Elliot (Jeremy Irons), a successful gynaecologist, works at the same practice as his identical twin, Beverly (also Irons). Elliot is attracted to many of his patients and has affairs with them. When he inevitably loses interest, he will give the woman over to Beverly, the meeker of the two, without the woman knowing the difference. Beverly falls hard for one of the patients, Claire (Geneviève Bujold), but when she inadvertently deceives him, he slips into a state of madness.”

Aside from the overarching gender swap, they sound relatively similar – having seen the movie, the show’s premise is incredibly similar to what Cronenberg wrote. So it will be interesting to see how they ultimately differ.

Article continues after ad

Dead Ringers cast – Who’s in it?

Here’s the cast for the Dead Ringers remake, including the characters they play.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rachel Weisz as Elliot and Beverly Mantle

Michael Chernus as Tom

Poppy Liu as Greta

Britne Oldford as Genevieve

Jeremy Shamos as Joseph

Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca

Emily Meade as Susan

When is Dead Ringers streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

Dead Ringers launches on Prime Video this Friday – April 21, 2023.

The series consists of six episodes, and they’ll all be dropping that day, so you’ll be able to binge Dead Ringers in its entirety.

You can read about more forthcoming TV shows via the dedicated pages below…

The Rings of Power Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Severance Season 2 | The Conjuring | The Penguin | Harry Potter | True Detective: Night Country | Knight of the Seven Kingdoms