What is a landman? Taylor Sheridan’s new show explained

Taylor Sheridan’s new show Landman has arrived, and the Yellowstone creator is turning his attention from cattle ranchers to oil tycoons.

If you were used to the Montana landscape and the troubles the Dutton family have to endure, then you might find yourself confused over Sheridan’s new show, Landman. There’s no cattle to be found here, and Paramount has taken us to Texas to explore a whole new industry.

The oil economy results in over $4 trillion every year, and Landman makes sure to pinpoint all the risks and rewards that comes with this booming business. But what is a “landman” exactly, and what is the new TV show really about?

Hang tight, because we’re taking a deep dive into the world of oil barons and landmen.

What is a “landman”?

A landman is a member of an oil, gas, or energy source company who negotiates with landowners for the purpose of acquiring leases.

Essentially, they are the middle-man between the oil company and the landowners.

They might also perform other services, like researching records to work out mineral ownership, or interacting with landowners directly on behalf of the company.

For instance, if an oil or gas company was seeking to explore for resources on a piece of land, the landman would interact with the landowner for them.

This might also involve issues with insurance, land damages, and dealing with the technicalities of building rigs and preparing the land.

In the Landman show, Tommy Norris describes the job by telling the viewers how the oil industry makes 4.3 trillion dollars a year in revenue.

“Before any of that money is made, you gotta get the lease,” he says. “You gotta secure the rights and lock up the surface. Then babysit the owners, babysit the crews, then manage the police and press when the babies refuse to be sat. That’s my job.

“Secure the lease then manage the people. First part’s pretty simple. It’s the second part that can get you killed.”

What is Landman about?

Landman is about Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a landman who negotiates lease deals on behalf of M-TEX Oil in Texas. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

The opening scene of Episode 1 instantly establishes the high stakes of his job. He’s been kidnapped by a drug cartel, but he manages to get out of it by explaining that he’s simply there to sign a lease agreement with them for the land they own.

Evidently, M-TEX Oil has the mineral rights for the land, and they want to drill for oil there. Tommy and the gang leader come to an agreement, with Tommy promising to build an all-purpose road and for them to stay out of each other’s way.

There’s a lot of money involved in the exchanging of deals and land leases, and it’s Tommy’s job to deal with the day-to-day interactions.

In another Episode 1 scene, Tommy meets with a current landowner and their lawyer, who want to sue Tommy for damages done to their land caused by a fire. The landowner claims it was their “faulty” equipment, but Tommy insists it was just nature.

They finish by striking a deal: Tommy will give them $300,000 for a “solar lease” so he can justify the cost. That way, he doesn’t have to officially pay for “surface damages”, which would look very bad.

In Episode 2, Tommy’s job gets even harder when he has to inform a family that some of the workers died in a rig explosion.

Tommy mostly communicates with the local Sheriff and his boss, Monty Miller, a high-ranking oil exec who helps Tommy deal with each crisis that comes their way.

Along with his oil dealings, Landman also explores Tommy’s personal life. That includes his son, who dreams of being an oil company owner, his bubbly teenage daughter, and his flirtatious ex-wife.

Landman Episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Paramount+ now.

