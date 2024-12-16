What If Season 3 release schedule & episode details

This Christmas, the MCU’s multiversal TV show will come to an end – so, if you can’t wait for What If Season 3, here’s exactly what time you should tune into Disney Plus, the new season’s release schedule, and what to expect from the episodes.

After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel embraced (for better or worse) the concept of the multiverse; once upon a time, it was a concept about which we knew frighteningly little, and now one of the saga’s most important TV shows is about to conclude.

What If has a simple, tantalizing premise: instead of the canonical implications of everything that happens in the movies, it dips in and out of countless alternate timelines. For example, we’ve seen Marvel zombies, a harrowing fate for Doctor Strange, and a world where Ultron beat the Avengers.

It’s been a quiet year for the MCU (we’ve had Echo, Agatha All Along, and Deadpool & Wolverine), and before 2025’s big releases, What If is taking us into the New Year in style.

What time is What If Season 3 on Disney Plus?

The first episode of What If Season 3 will premiere on Disney Plus at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Sunday, December 22.

If you’re not based in the US, we’ve got you covered – below, you can find your time zone (sorry, but there’s a good chance you’ll need to stay up late):

Canada: 9pm

Brazil: 10pm

Portugal and western Europe: 2am (Monday, December 23)

UK: 2am (Monday, December 23)

Spain and central Europe: 3am (Monday, December 23)

Bulgaria and eastern Europe: 4am (Monday, December 23)

India: 6:30am (Monday, December 23)

Australia: 11am (Monday, December 23)

New Zealand: 1pm (Monday, December 23)

You should know this by now, but avoid social media until you’ve watched any new episodes, as spoilers will spread thick and fast.

How many episodes are there?

Disney+

There are eight episodes in What If Season 3, which is notably different from the first two seasons.

It’s not a huge reduction, but Seasons 1 and 2 had nine episodes each, so it’s unclear why Season 3 is closing the series with eight episodes.

What If Season 3 release schedule

Disney+

Unlike other MCU TV shows, What If Season 3 has a unique release schedule: new episodes will drop daily through the Christmas period! You can check out the full schedule below:

Episode 1: ‘What If… The Hulk Fought the Mech Avengers?’ – Sunday, December 22

Episode 2: ‘What If… Agatha Went to Hollywood?’ – Monday, December 23

Episode 3: ‘What If… The Red Guardian Stopped The Winter Soldier?’ – Tuesday, December 24

Episode 4: ‘What If… Howard The Duck Got Hitched?’ – Wednesday, December 25

Episode 5: ‘What If… The Emergence Destroyed the Earth?’ – Thursday, December 26

Episode 6: ‘What If… 1872?’ – Thursday, December 27

Episode 7: ‘What If… The Watcher Disappeared?’ – Friday, December 28

Episode 8: ‘What If… What If?’ – Saturday, December 29

Some of the episodes’ titles explain themselves, but others are more mysterious. According to director Bryan Andrews, “There’s no way people can guess what’s coming.”

“We do get to push genre a little bit. I’m super excited about some of the ones that are coming up. There are a few that are just fantastic. I think everyone’s going to nerd out because we get to push. And one of them’s going to sell a lot of toys. I can say that. One of them for sure is going to sell a ton of toys,” he told Marvel.

“There’s one that revisits characters from a Season 1 episode, but I won’t say which. But there is one that there’s some continuation a little bit. And that one’s turning out to be quite hilarious and we do love it.”

