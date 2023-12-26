What If: Who voices Gamora?

What If Season 2 sees the return of a Guardian of the Galaxy to the MCU – but who voices Gamora in the Disney Plus series?

Gamora first appeared in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, scrapping with Peter Quill and fighting off Rocket and Groot to nab an orb with an Infinity Stone inside. She also had to contend with a nemesis close to home: Nebula, also adopted by Thanos.

In all of her live-action appearances in the MCU, she’s been portrayed by Zoe Saldana, who last played her Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. She parted ways with her team in the threequel (which is fair, given it’s not the same version of her they knew), choosing to spend her life with the Ravagers.

While it’s unclear when or if we’ll see any of those characters again, especially with James Gunn jumping ship to DC, What If allows for all sorts of bonkers, alternate realities with heroes and villains – including Gamora.

Who voices Gamora in What If Season 2?

Gamora is voiced by Cynthia McWilliams in What If Season 2.

McWilliams portrays the character in Episode 4 (‘What If… Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster), but she also voiced her in Season 1’s finale.

While several cast members have reprised their roles from the movies and other TV shows in What If, other characters have been recast. This is likely on account of budgetary constraints and scheduling conflicts – with regards to Saldana, she’ll be busy on James Cameron’s Avatar sequels for the foreseeable future.

Earlier speaking to Variety about “following in Saldana’s footsteps”, McWilliams said: “My job most of the time is to create a character out of nothing and sort of imagine a thing. This one was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I mean, come on. We all love Zoe Saldana and we love all the Marvel characters so much.

“I think for me, the only thing that made it easy is that I am a full-on Marvel nerd. So yeah, I felt definitely a bit of pressure, but also confidence in the fact that I knew Zoe’s voice, [Gamora’s] wry sarcasm, her very well-earned sense of superiority because she is a master warrior and also the favorite child of her maybe not so beloved father. All of those things were things that I felt really tied to and familiar with and so if anything, yes, it was a challenge, but it was also just so much fun.”

What If Season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus now. Check out our breakdown of the cast here, and the show’s Christmas release schedule here.