What If…? book series pair Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man as siblings

Marvel’s What If…? series is being adapted into several books, one of which will see the Scarlet Witch and Peter Parker as siblings.

Marvel is known for their inventive approaches to their intellectual prosperities; from Doctor Strange to WandaVision, Marvel Entertainment has always tried to push the boundaries of what their characters could be.

And nothing embodies that sentiment more than Marvel’s animated Disney+ series What If…?, which chronicles different realities for their characters like what if Peggy Carter was Captain America or what if our favorite heroes turned into zombies.

Now Marvel seems to taking their What If…? series to a whole other level as they’ve created three adult novels that give fans some unique and otherworldly stories.

Marvel’s What If…? books pairs unlikely characters together

According to Comic Book Resources, Marvel Entertainment has partnered with Penguin Random House to create three adult novels tied to their What If…? series. The novels are What If…Loki Was Worthy? by Madeleine Roux, What If… Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? by Seanan McGuire, and What If… Marc Spector Was A Host to Venom? by Mike Chen.

The three novels are all set to release in October 2024, which is the only solid date the What If…? series has at the moment as Season 2 of the animated series has no release date at this time.

While the premises of all three books seem pretty straight forward, the only novel with a real summary is Roux’s Loki-centric novel. The synopsis of the novel reads: “While Loki struggles to fulfill his brother’s last request, the far-reaching consequences of his fatal prank return to haunt him. Blinded by grief from those he lost in the chaos wrought by Asgard, Iron Man vows revenge on those who consider themselves gods.

Determined to protect the Earth from the might of this unpredictable alien power, he forges Asgard’s own weaponry into a lethal suit of armor, set on eradicating any tether between their worlds. Consequences be damned. When Asgard looks to Loki for salvation, he must answer the question: Am I truly worthy?”

While no other novels have been announced, it’s safe to say this will only be the beginning of the Marvel’s foray into the publishing world when it comes to the What If…? series.

For all the latest Marvel news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.