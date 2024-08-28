What even is sign stealing in Untold: Sign Stealer?

Untold: Sign Stealer on Netflix dives into the controversy surrounding former Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions, but if you’re not a football fan, you’re probably wondering what sign stealing actually means.

It’s a fair question, especially since the streaming service’s Untold series appeals to the wider true crime community, focusing on wild stories from the world of sports.

Last year, we had episodes on Jake Paul, Johnny Manziel (aka Johnny Football), and Victor Conte, while Season 4 has featured the release of Untold: The Murder of Air McNair.

Now, it’s the turn of Stalions and the Michigan Wolverines’ winning streak, which came under scrutiny amid allegations of sign stealing. Still confused? We got you.

Sign stealing explained

Sign stealing in football refers to the practice of observing and decoding the signals that coaches use to communicate plays to their team during a game.

Teams often use hand signals and gestures to relay instructions to players on the field. By successfully decoding these signals, the opposing team can anticipate the plays, gaining a strategic advantage.

Sign stealing is said to be commonplace in college football but something that isn’t spoken about publicly. So much so that many teams switch up their signal patterns or even have dummy signalers, although these actions do present challenges for the team.

As stated in a 2020 Sports Illustrated article on sign stealing, “Some staffers have a gift for picking up signal combinations and patterns.

“Some are adept at reading body language – they can pick out a dummy signaler because he won’t put as much effort into the fake signals, for example.”

In 2023, the Michigan Wolverines football program became embroiled in a scandal involving sign stealing. It started with the Stalions’ hiring in 2021, at a time when the team was struggling with its results.

He was given the time and resources to get to understand the signs of the opposing teams, creating databases, maps, and manifestos in a bid to boost the outcome for the Michigan Wolverines.

His hard work paid off, as the team experienced multiple wins during the 2023 season. But things came to a head when the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) launched an investigation.

Is sign stealing against the rules?

Sign stealing in itself is not illegal or always against the rules in college football. However, how the information is obtained is where lines are drawn.

While in-game observation and decoding are generally accepted, using technology to record signals and in-person scouting of future opponents is prohibited.

As per the NCAA rule 11.6.1, “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited, except as provided in bylaws.”

In the case of the Michigan Wolverines, the NCAA launched an investigation into allegations that Stalions had been paying people to scout signs all over the country.

One of the most scandalous moments arrived in late 2023, after Stalions was suspended amid the investigation before resigning from his position.

ESPN obtained a draft of the NCAA’s allegations, including that Stalions was on the Central Michigan University sideline at their season opener against Michigan State in September 2023, wearing a bench pass, coaching gear, and a disguise.

The draft went on to say that “Stalions’ conduct ‘seriously undermined or threatened the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model.’”

In Untold: Sign Stealer, Stalions claims he’s “never advanced scouted.” When confronted with the photo alleging to show him on the CMU sidelines, he replies, “I don’t even think this guy looks like me.”

“I don’t break the rules. I exploit them,” he says earlier in the documentary. However, the scandal has had an indelible effect on the world of college football.

As is stated at the end of the Netflix doc, “Starting in 2024, the NCAA will allow in-helmet communications, which effectively eliminates sign stealing. The rule is known by many as The Stalions Rule.”

“On August 25, 2024, the NCAA issued a noticed of allegations seeking a three-year coaching ban for Connor. He intends to challenge through the full infractions process.

“The NCAA also issued allegations against the University of Michigan for institutional violations and advanced, in-person sign stealing.”

Untold: Sign Stealer is on Netflix now. You can also check out the other documentaries coming to streaming this month, as well as the TV shows to add to your watchlist and the best sports movies ever.