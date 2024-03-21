Netflix’s 3 Body Problem follows humanity as it faces off against an ominous new threat, the San-Ti. But what does this mysterious alien race look like?

Chinese author Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy is getting its debut on Netflix, with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss taking the wheel.

The first season of 3 Body Problem covers the events of the first novel and sees humanity learn about a new threat headed their way. While still lightyears away, the San-Ti have decided on Earth as their new home and have the technology to tamper with those living there.

Article continues after ad

But who are these aliens so intent on hindering humanity’s evolution and scientific advancements? And what do the San-Ti actually look like?

It may go without saying, but obvious story spoilers for Season 1 of 3 Body Problem on Netflix from this point on. Do not continue reading if you want to experience the journey unspoiled.

Article continues after ad

What do the San-Ti look like in 3 Body Problem?

We don’t learn what the San-Ti look like in 3 Body Problem — but they aren’t human.

Throughout the first season of 3 Body Problem, the San-Ti appear numerous times to our leading cast — whether it be through a ridiculously high-tech video game or as a Sophon manipulating the mind.

Article continues after ad

All these appearances don’t resemble anything alien, with the San-ti instead choosing to take the form of humans while interacting with those on Earth. However, this is not their true form.

When Thomas Wade (Liam Cunningham) joins Jin Cheng (Jess Hong) in the San-Ti’s immersive video game, he meets Sophon, an AI messenger for the mysterious aliens hurtling toward them.

Netflix The San-Ti appear human in season 1 of 3 Body Problem, but they don’t actually look this way.

“They look like us?” Thomas questions. Sophon responds by informing the pair that the San-Ti “don’t look anything like this,” claiming their human appearance is “all for your benefit.”

When Thomas continues probing by asking what the San-Ti really look like, Sophon gives a chilling answer that is as elusive as it is terrifying; “You wouldn’t like it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Beyond this tidbit of information, 3 Body Problem doesn’t divulge anything more about how the San-Ti actually look — at least not in Season 1. In fact, we never get to see them in their true form.

What we do know, however, is that the San-Ti have the ability to dehydrate their bodies into a near-weightless form. This is how they have ensured their survival despite the unpredictable nature of their home planet; “If one of us survives, we all survive.”

Whether or not 3 Body Problem ever divulges the San-Ti’s true appearance, viewers will have to wait and see. Netflix has yet to greenlight a second season, however, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have already stated they have “more than a rough idea” on how to continue the story.

Article continues after ad

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix. Read our review, find out more about the cast, whether you need to read the books before, and catch up with other amazing TV shows to stream this month.