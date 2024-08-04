Wesley Snipes has perfect response to calls for MCU Blade to be canceled

After returning to his iconic role in Deadpool & Wolverine, Blade actor Wesley Snipes has responded to requests for the upcoming MCU movie to be canceled.

Right now, all eyes are on the upcoming Marvel reboot of Blade, which has hit the bumpiest of roads. Without a director, and with its star Mahershala Ali reportedly disapproving of the script, that 2025 release date is looking unrealistic.

Marvel fans were thrilled to see Snipes return to the character in Deadpool & Wolverine, and have since called for the MCU movie to be cancelled and for him to reprise the role in a new movie instead.

On Instagram, Snipes commented on these requests. In a post that shared one particular article that rallied for his return, Snipes wrote: “Y’all, crazy! hahaha.”

It’s a brief but telling response. With no rebuff of the request or support for the new version of Blade, it seems as though Snipes is more than happy to let fans say what they want on the matter.

Of all the Deadpool & Wolverine cameos, Wesley Snipes’ return as the vampire hunter was perhaps the most unexpected. The last Blade movie, Blade: Trinity, was released in 2004, and his return to the character makes him the longest-running live-action Marvel actor of all time.

The MCU Blade’s rocky history even made it the subject of a joke in the new Deadpool movie. In one scene, Snipes’ Blade announces: “There’s only been one Blade, and there’s only ever been one Blade.”

It’s a comment that elicits a knowing look into the camera from Deadpool himself. While on the surface, this may be Marvel’s way of joking that there is another Blade, fans have taken this as a dig at the new movie’s troubles.

After a string of delays due to creative disputes and other struggles, Blade is now without a director and has no official production date. The release date is set for November 2025, but as that time approaches, it seems less and less likely.

