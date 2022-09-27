Werewolf by Night director addresses Blade cameo rumors

Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino has addressed rumors surrounding a Blade cameo in the MCU horror special, as production on Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie gains momentum.

Following Mahershala Ali’s off-screen cameo as Blade in the Eternals, many have wondered whether the legendary vampire hunter will appear again before his solo MCU movie.

With such a rich history in defeating beasts and monsters across the Marvel universe, appearing in the upcoming Werewolf by Night seems like a ripe opportunity to meet Blade in his travels.

The Batman composer-turned-director Michael Giacchino is aware of Blade’s popularity and has addressed whether he will appear in the show.

Michael Giacchino debunks Blade cameo in Werewolf by Night

During an interview with One Take News, Michael Giacchino was asked whether Blade would appear in Werewolf by Night, accounting for scheduling conflicts that could have prevented this. “You know what, rumours are insanely inaccurate I would say… 99.9% of the time,” he said.

“The thing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is everyone thinks that every single thing is going to be connected. EVERY single thing. And it doesn’t mean that we’re not connected,” Giacchino responded.

“I didn’t feel the need to blatantly say we were… when I was a kid, I would pull a comic off the shelf and this particular Werewolf By Night issue had nothing to do with anything else in the Marvel Universe. What’s wrong with that? That’s okay! You know, they can all live together but we don’t need to always show them together.”

YouTube: Films That Rock Mahershala Ali appeared at San Diego Comic Con in 2019 to surprise fans.

The director cited The Twilight Zone as a major influence on the show, due to each episode having its own contained story: “What I loved about it was each one was its own thing and each story was something that you had to think about for days afterwards.”

While it seems like we won’t be meeting Blade again anytime soon, Giacchino added: “You know, in the future, who knows? We’ll see where the characters go, we’ll see where we take them but for now, let’s just worry about this one thing right here.”

Werewolf by Night begins streaming on Disney+ on October 7, 2022. You can check out our review here.