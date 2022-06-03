We’re loving the surprise cameo at the start of The Boys S3

Season 3 of The Boys began with a bang this week, literally in the case of that horrible thing that happens about 12 minutes in. But we were just as excited about the huge star appearing in the very first scene. Just beware of SPOILERS for THE BOYS and DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS below…

The episode kicks off with a film within the show. Titled Dawn of the Seven, we join the movie seemingly at the climax, during a scene of citywide destruction similar to one that ends so many of the Marvel and DC movies.

Homelander, playing himself, addresses Stormfront, played by the Hollywood star in question. She asks him to join her and makes mention of the Fourth Reich and having Aryan children.

Advertisement

Then his superfriends show up – AKA the Seven – and Homelander says “Guess that means we’re breaking up, Nazi b***h.”

So who plays Stormfront in the movie? We’re about to reveal that, so don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Charlize Theron’s Cameo in The Boys

Charlize Theron is the actor who cameos, and while she’s only briefly onscreen, the Oscar-winning star makes the most of her moment, speaking to Homelander in German as she tries to turn him.

Read More: When you can watch Doctor Strange at home.

This isn’t the first time Theron has appeared in a superhero project. In 2005 she played the title role in Aeon Flux. While in 2008 she appeared opposite Will Smith in Hancock. And you could say that her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard, and the Fast & Furious movies are somewhat superhero adjacent.

Advertisement

This isn’t even Theron’s first cameo in a superhero project this year. Just a few weeks ago, she made a surprise appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Clea, a powerful sorceress from the Dark Dimension.

So while that’s probably the last we’ve seen of Charlize Theron The Boys, chances are she’ll be returning sometime soon in the MCU.

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney+ on June 22.