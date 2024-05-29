“Weird” Disney movie scene with woman kissing a child resurfaces

One of the strangest scenes from a Disney film is making headlines again, as Reddit has rediscovered the inappropriate kiss from the closing moments of the film Blank Check.

A post on the videos subreddit from user TearsDontFall features a clip from the ending of the 1994 comedy.

The ending sees the film’s 11-year-old lead, played by Brain Bonsall, receiving a kiss from his female co-star, played by then-32-year-old Karen Duffy.

“This scene from Blank Check aged well,” TearsDontFall says in the post.

“Nobody on set was like, ‘On the lips? Are you sure about this?’” another user asked.

Article continues after ad

“Mud baths with Lwaxana got nothing on this,” another said, referring to Bonsall’s previous role as Worf’s son, Alexander, on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Others pointed out that Blank Check’s kiss is part of an odd trend in the ’80s and ’90s, where scenes depicting young protagonists in scenes with much older characters were a weird norm.

Article continues after ad

The standard comparison for this, as always, is the movie Big, where Tom Hanks‘ character – a young boy in the body of an older man – sleeps with a woman who does not know his situation.

Blank Check itself is a fairly unremarkable footnote in history. It’s a children’s film about a boy who is mistakenly given a blank check, which he cashes in for a million dollars. However, he only receives the money through a misunderstanding with a mobster.

Article continues after ad

At the time, it was a modest hit that received middling reviews, earning $39 million on a $13 million budget. It currently sits at a 9% Tomatometer with a 34% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But that kiss has made Blank Check a meme classic, thanks to various web series and podcasts. Every few years, content creators come out of the woodwork to poke fun at its ending kiss when it resurfaces.

You can stream Blank Check on Disney+ if you’re so inclined, but no one would blame you if you pass. Instead, you could always check out the best shows on streaming or the best new movies to hit streaming this month.

Article continues after ad