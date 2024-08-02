Wednesday star’s new Netflix series with huge Rotten Tomatoes score is streaming now

We’ve got a long wait in store for Wednesday Season 2, but one star’s new Netflix series is out now – with a cracking Rotten Tomatoes score.

Emma Myers, who will be returning to Wednesday Season 2 as Enid Sinclair, fronts new Netflix series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – which international fans might have seen first on BBC iPlayer.

Based on the hit novel of the same name, the series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers), whose boyfriend Sal Singh (Zain Iqbal) allegedly killed schoolgirl Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) five years before. But what if he didn’t do it? Pip isn’t convinced the case is completely closed.

US fans can now join in on the crime drama action, with all six episodes now available on the streaming service. What’s more, it’s got an incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes, currently sitting at 82%.

“Netflix’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is awesome!” one fan posted on X/Twitter, while a second agreed, “I just finished all of Netflix’s A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder and I NEED them to renew it so I get the second and third books as seasons!”

“Now I’m mad I didn’t read A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder prior to watching it on Netflix. Thought I had it figured out, then I didn’t…” a third weighed in.

However, if you’re a fan of the book by Holly Jackson, prepare for some notable changes in the new TV show.

“Errr, sorry, but I’m really disappointed in the A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder series on Netflix,” one fan complained. “They changed so much from the book. The casting was spot on, but why is it so different? I’m so into AGGGTM, so this hurts!”

Regardless of its faults, critics are still hailing the series as one of the most binge-worthy TV shows of the year so far.

M.N. Miller at Geek Vibes Nation wrote, “This is a star-making turn by Emma Myers, who brings an intelligence, strength, and warmth to a compulsively addictive detective story that is both surprising and satisfying.”

Margaret Lyons at the New York Times agreed, “Myers’ luminous performance beautifully and poignantly synthesizes this blend of panic, regret, embarrassment, determination, courage, fear, and stubbornness.”

Jonathon Wilson at Ready Steady Cut somewhat disagreed, “Mileage may vary, and book fans will be approaching with a different set of criteria entirely, but as things stand for an outsider, a very capable Emma Myers performance isn’t quite enough to distract from all the shortcomings.”

