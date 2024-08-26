Wednesday star Jenna Ortega reveals “disgusting” reason she quit Twitter

You might have noticed Jenna Ortega deleted her Twitter/X account long before Wednesday even started, but she had a “disgusting” reason.

The Wednesday star is a Hollywood A-Lister who uses social media fleetingly. Although you’ll occasionally see her on Instagram – most recently promoting her appearance in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Taste’ music video – she hasn’t been on X/Twitter in years.

It’s news that only came to light in 2022, when it was revealed she deleted her account. However, the reason why remained unknown… until now.

Speaking to The New York Times, Ortega explained that the “disgusting” use of AI meant she never wanted to return to the platform.

“I hate AI. I mean, here’s the thing: AI could be used for incredible things. I think I saw something the other day where they were saying that artificial intelligence was able to detect breast cancer four years before it progressed. That’s beautiful. Let’s keep it to that,” she said.

“Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong.”

“And that was just the beginning of what was to come. I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, ‘Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image,'” she added.

Ortega also described an “influx of absurd images and photos” that led to the account’s deletion prior to 2022.

“It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable. Anyway, that’s why I deleted it, because I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need this anymore.’ So I dropped it.”

While AI and deepfaking are still major problems on the social networking site, many of Ortega’s fans have protested against what happened to her.

“HOW IS GENERATIVE AI STILL LEGAL,” one person commented, while another added, “We keep getting more and more reasons as to why AI needs to be banned.”

“I completely agree with her; there’s no excuse for that,” a third weighed in.

A fourth fan summed up, “I don’t blame her. This place is savage, and they allow it.”

Twitter isn’t the only issue Ortega has dealt with in her career. She allegedly left the production of Scream 7 after the horror movie fired fellow co-star Melissa Barrera, while her controversial movie Miller’s Girl drew criticism for its “f**ed up” age gap.

