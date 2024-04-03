K-drama fans can’t believe cameos in Wedding Impossible finale

Wedding Impossible has ended its run with a sweet romance and more than a few star-studded cameos from A-list actors in its finale.

The finale of Wedding Impossible ended on a high note, with the main couple getting their happily ever after (an expected resolution for a rom-com K-drama). But fans were more interested in the amount of cameo appearances that were included in the final episode.

Wedding Impossible already had a surprise cameo from Hospital Playlist actor Jung Kyung-ho. He appeared as one of Yoon Chae-won’s blind dates who thinks too highly of himself.

The finale takes the cake, with one of the cameos coming as A-jeong is at work filming a scene. It cuts to the director of the series giving her some feedback. Anyone who knows about actor Jeon Jong-seo would have recognized the director as her real-life boyfriend and director Lee Chung-hyun.

That’s not all: the second jaw-dropper cameo arrives when Chae-won is once again being set up on a blind date. She refuses to take part in the shenanigans again and meets her suitor. He just so happens to be K-drama actor Kim Bum. He’s known for his roles in Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Ghost Doctor, and Law School.

To add to the surprise cameos, fans also see Ryu Kyung-soo appearing as A-jeong’s on-screen love interest for one of her projects. The actor has appeared in various roles from Hellbound, Lovestruck in the City, and The Bequethed.

But the number one cameo that had Wedding Impossible fans awestruck was actor Lee Soo-hyuk. In the finale, he appears as A-jeong’s on-screen husband during their wedding ceremony. Lee is an A-list actor who has starred in Born Again, Doom at Your Service, and Tomorrow.

Fans couldn’t help but have heart eyes over the cameos, with one fan saying, “#WeddingImpossible doing their utmost for the finale from Kim Beom, Lee Sooh-yuk to Jeon Jong-seo real life director boyfriend as cameos and finally a wedding that isn’t impossible.”

“People really underestimate Lee Soo-hyuk’s acting cause my guy had one line but he slayed so hard and truly gagged everyone and their moms like the power he holds is insane no one gets it,” another wrote.

One fan commented, “Jeon Jeong-seo’s real-life boyfriend director Lee Chung-hyun special appearance in #WeddingImpossible to support his girlfriend. We love a supportive boyfriend.”

Wedding Impossible is available to stream on Viki, and you can catch more of the upcoming K-dramas being released in 2024 from Netflix.