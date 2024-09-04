Watch this incredible Netflix documentary about video games after Sonic the Hedgehog

If you’re looking to get your fix of more video game excitement, whether you’ve just watched the original Sonic the Hedgehog again or are getting ready for Sonic 3, then Netflix’s High Score documentary is for you.

Originally released in 2020, High Score is a six-episode gaming-centric docuseries made for Netflix by France Costel, the current creative director of Apple.

The series, narrated by long-time Mario voice actor and Nintendo ambassador Charles Martinet, focuses on the origins of video games.

High Score covers the broad strokes of the first several decades of gaming, tracing its history from the very first video games in the 1970s to the first 3D and multiplayer games such as Star Fox and Doom in the ’90s.

For those dedicated Sonic the Hedgehog fans, there’s episode four, titled This is War.

This episode focuses on the infamous Sega vs. Nintendo feud of the ’90s. The episode focuses heavily on Nintendo‘s response to Sega’s sudden success and features interviews with key figures from the industry at the time.

High Score only got the initial six-episode run, but it was well enough received.

The critic score came out to 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience was slightly less generous, with the Popcornmeter sitting at 54%.

Both fans and critics alike largely criticize the series for spreading its focus too thin and taking too broad of a look at the gaming industry across its six episodes. The result is a series that lacks much of the finer details of the gaming industry’s history.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits cinemas on December 21, 2024. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the best video game movies of all time.