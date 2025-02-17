There’s one sneaky way to watch The White Lotus Season 3 for free

We can’t even hum the theme tune anymore because it’s changed, but The White Lotus Season 3 is back after an agonizing wait. If you’re clever, you can watch it for free from today.

HBO is off and running with Season 3 Episode 1, bringing a boatload of guests to a particularly stunning White Lotus resort in Thailand. Obviously, the new residents have their issues, though some are hiding it much better than others.

Annoyingly, watching what’s undoubtedly one of the best TV shows of the year means adding another streaming service subscription to your growing list. For US viewers it’s HBO‘s own app Max, while for international fans, it’ll be an adjacent service like Now TV.

But what if you could get stuck into new episodes for no extra cost? Watching The White Lotus Season 3 for free is already achievable, so here’s how.

You can watch The White Lotus Season 3 for free without cable

Max is currently offering a free 7-day trial via Amazon. Play your cards right – and by that, I mean wait until all eight episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 have dropped – and you can watch it all and cancel your plan before being charged a cent.

To get the free trial, you’ll already need to have an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t, here’s a handy tip: Prime is also offering a 30-day free trial at the same time, meaning you could time the two together for double savings.

If you’ve already got one, here’s what to do. Start by signing in and adding Max to your account for no fee. Once this week-long trial ends, the ad-supported Max subscription add-on will continue at its typical $9.99/month.

Of course, The White Lotus will be at the top of anybody’s binge list, with early reviews already shaping it up to be another exceptional series. But this isn’t all that’s on offer if you decide to make the most of the deal.

Euphoria Season 3 is finally set to come back by the end of the year, with Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of Seven Kingdoms continuing the franchise while House of the Dragon Season 3 is being filmed. Movies including Dune: Part Two and Joker Folie à Deux have also just been added to the streamer.

The White Lotus Season 3 is now airing weekly on HBO. While you wait, check out everything we know about House of the Dragon Season 3, if The Penguin Season 2 will happen, and more TV shows streaming this month.