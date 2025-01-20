There’s one sneaky way to watch Severance Season 2 for free

After nearly three years, we’ve returned to the office with Severance Season 2 – and if you don’t want to pay for Apple TV+, there’s one way you can watch it all for free.

It’s this simple: Severance is the best show on Apple TV+. Created by Dan Erickson, it revolves around Lumon Industries and its team of “Innies” and “Outies”, employees who chose to undergo the severance procedure – splitting their experience of life between work and everything else.

Article continues after ad

Season 1 ended with one of the most exhilarating (and agonizing) cliffhangers of all time, and after a long wait, the second season kicked off on January 17. Fans already have a lot of questions; for example, what’s the Lexington Letter, and what’s the deal with Miss Huang?

2025 is a big year for TV shows, and Severance Season 2 is a major week-to-week event – so, if you want to watch it without paying a dime, here’s what you need to do.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Severance Season 2 for free

If you want to watch Severance Season 2 for free, you can get a three-month free trial for Apple TV+ from Best Buy – and it doesn’t cost anything!

You read that right: you can get access to Apple TV+ for three months without paying a penny, allowing you to stream Severance as well as Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Silo, and other shows. It’s available to order right now.

Three months is also the perfect length of time, given Severance Season 2 started on January 17 and its finale will drop on March 21. In other words, you’ll be able to watch the whole season and you’ll still have a few weeks left over to enjoy everything else on the streaming platform.

Article continues after ad

Of course, there is a slight catch: it’s for “new or qualified returning subscribers only.” So, if you’re already paying for Apple TV+, you’re out of luck (but you’re already paying for it, so you probably weren’t wondering how to watch it for free anyway).

Article continues after ad

If you’ve had an Apple TV subscription in the past, you may be exempt. However, you could create a new Apple ID with another email.

Article continues after ad

When you redeem your free trial, you’ll be asked to enter payment details. Don’t worry, it’s not going to take any money… until the trial ends. So, just make sure you remember to cancel your plan in time.

In the meantime, keep our Severance Season 2 release schedule bookmarked, read our recap of Season 2 Episode 1, and find out more about this disturbing Helly Easter egg you may have missed.