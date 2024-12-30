You can watch Severance Season 1 for free – but only this weekend

Praise Kier! If you still haven’t watched Severance Season 1, I have good news: this weekend, you’ll be able to watch the whole thing for free before Season 2.

Severance Season 2 is easily among the most anticipated TV shows of 2025, right up there with Stranger Things Season 5, The Last of Us Season 2, and Squid Game Season 3.

Why? Well, the first season was one of the strongest television debuts of the decade, combining the eerie sci-fi verve of Black Mirror with Lost and The Office, and it had one of the greatest cliffhangers of all time.

Also, those who watched it when it originally aired on Apple TV+ have been waiting nearly three years. Season 2’s release has been a long-awaited event, and this weekend, you can get involved.

How to watch Severance for free

You can stream Apple TV+ for free between January 4-5, 2025, meaning you can watch the entirety of Severance Season 1 for nothing (if you binge it across those two days, obviously).

Of course, you don’t only need to watch Severance: you could check out Ted Lasso, Silo, Bad Sisters, Presumed Innocent, Slow Horses, or anything else available on the platform.

However, Severance should be your top priority if you haven’t watched it. It really is as good as everyone says – for example, viewers were so effusive about the first season that the show’s creator Dan Erickson had to seek out therapy.

“I was in therapy because of all the wonderful feelings I was getting from people responding to the show, and the surprise of it,” he told SFX.

“I really thought it would be a much more niche audience. Then you’re like, ‘How do I avoid letting these people down that have suddenly invested a little piece of themselves in this show?’

“Knowing that we’re going to come back and shoot this again, I don’t want to make people come back and spend months and months shooting something that’s not up to the quality of the first season. So it was really intense.”

Before you watch Season 2, find out what happened to Mark’s wife in Severance, what’s going on in O&D, and why Season 2 took so long. You can also read our list of TV shows to watch in 2025 and the best TV shows of 2024.