You can watch Molly Mae’s new documentary for free with this simple trick

The first half of the new documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All is streaming now, but there’s a simple way to watch it for free.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are two of the most famous celebrities ever to have come from Love Island, with the pair having met while on the ITV reality series back in 2019.

The couple were going from strength to strength, getting engaged in July 2023 half a year after having their first child, Bambi, together. But this all changed last summer when they announced their split.

Since then, there have been cheating rumors and Molly-Mae has been busy with the launch of her new fashion brand Maebe, all of which and more is covered in the candid new docu-series.

How to watch Molly-Mae: Behind It All for free

Molly-Mae: Behind It All Episodes 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video, and if you don’t want to commit to another subscription, Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial. It really is that simple.

Any new customer is eligible for the trial. All you have to do is create a new Amazon account, choose your membership plan, add in your details, and watch away.

You will be asked to input details for a valid card, but it won’t charge you until the 30 days are up – you’ll simply have to cancel before then if you don’t want to pay.

The only thing is if you use up your free trial now, you may have to pay when the second half of the docu-series drops.

During the launch of Episodes 1-3, Molly-Mae revealed that the cameras were rolling for Part 2, which doesn’t have a specific release date yet but is set to drop in Spring 2025.

“I think the reason we did the two drops was because a lot of the topics we’ve touched on in the first few episodes are very current and they are ongoing and it’s real life,” she said.

“I think I’m such a heart on my sleeve kind of girl… I really wanted to share that honesty with my audience.”

Although Tommy and Molly-Mae didn’t get back together by the end of the first half, the social media star did share her hopes that they’ll be able to work things out.

