There’s a sneaky way to watch Invincible Season 3 for free

If you want to watch Invincible Season 3 but would rather avoid committing to a Prime Video subscription, there may be a way for you to stream the series for free.

There’s one good reason you should be watching Invincible: it is the best superhero show on TV right now.

Season 1 was amazing, Season 2 was even better (excusing that split into two parts), and the series continues living up to its namesake with a “big, bloody, and stirring” third season, according to our review.

However, with so many streaming services to choose from, I understand if you’d rather not add another direct debit to your bills. Don’t worry, you may be able to watch Invincible Season 3 without paying anything.

How to watch Invincible Season 3 for free

Amazon offers 30-day free trials for Prime subscriptions (including Prime Video). So, if you activate your free trial now, you’ll be able to watch almost all of Season 3 without paying a dime.

The first three episodes all dropped at once on February 6, and the remaining five episodes will drop weekly. If you have 30 days, you’ll be able to watch Episodes 1-7 before your trial ends.

Unfortunately, that does leave Episode 8, the Season 3 finale. That pretty much only leaves you with two options: you could create a new Amazon account with a different email and start another free trial, or you bite the bullet and pay for Prime Video for one month so you can see the last episode.

If you’re a student, you may be in luck: in the UK, Amazon offers a six-month free trial for students and those aged between 18 and 22 years old. Plus, when it expires, you’ll get a discounted rate for a subscription.

Can you stream Invincible anywhere else?

Prime Video

No, Invincible is exclusively available to stream via Prime Video.

Unlike The Boys, it’s not available to buy or rent digitally from other VOD platforms like Apple TV. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been an official DVD or Blu-ray release either, so you can only watch it on Amazon’s streaming service.

My advice? Sign up for Prime Video’s cheapest plan with ads. It costs $15 per month with ads, so if you wait until next week to start your subscription, you could catch up with Episodes 1-3, watch the rest of the series as it airs, and then cancel your plan.

Make sure you know exactly when each episode drops with our Invincible Season 3 release time & schedule guide. Until then, find out why Mark’s blue suit is so important, and if you want to jump ahead, you can read the Invincible comics for free.