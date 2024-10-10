There’s one way to watch Ice Nine Kills’ ‘A Work of Art’ Terrifier video early

Art the Clown will appear in Ice Nine Kills’ video for ‘A Work of Art’, an official tie-in song for Terrifier 3 – and there’s only one place you’ll be able to watch it early.

Terrifier 3’s box office is poised to break records. With Joker 2 sales collapsing after its disastrous opening weekend, theaters are clearing space for Damien Leone’s threequel to mop up the weekend’s demand. In North America alone, it’s opening in over 2,500 screens.

Article continues after ad

People shouldn’t be surprised. While All Hallow’s Eve and Terrifier were quiet hits with gorehounds, Terrifier 2 was a bona fide phenomenon, with reports of its diabolical gore attracting morbid curiosity worldwide.

Terrifier 3 is bigger in pretty much every way; higher budget, more marketing, and a wider release (there’s even an Art the Clown popcorn bucket). And, in a throwback to the noughties, it has an official song – but you better book a ticket if you want to see the video.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ice Nine Kills’ ‘A Work of Art’ is premiering in cinemas with Terrifier 3

Ice Nine Kills’ ‘A Work of Art’ video is being shown exclusively at AMC+ Marcus Theaters after double-feature screenings of Terrifier 2 and 3 on October 10.

Yes, that’s tonight, so you better hurry! Luckily, the band’s website has a list of the participating theaters, so make sure you go to one of those cinemas.

Don’t worry, though. If you can’t make the screening, it’ll be available on Ice Nine Kills’ YouTube page on October 11 at 7am PT/10am ET.

Article continues after ad

Ice Nine Kills

The band also dropped a trailer for ‘A Work of Art’, which comes with a “Psychos Only” rating and warns: “For the most skull-crushing, chainsaw-splitting, debauchery-ridden music of all time, no one three and under admitted.”

It follows a couple at one of the band’s concerts, where a woman goes into labor… and Art’s on hand to deliver the baby, before bloody chaos ensues.

If you only want to listen to the song, one X/Twitter user recorded it as it played on SiriusXM’s Octane last night – just click here and press play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Before it hits cinemas, check out our Terrifier 3 review and how to watch Art the Clown’s Terrifier movies in order. You should also make sure you’re old enough to watch it (or know if you’ll need to sneak in).