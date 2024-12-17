You can watch the first 6 minutes of Virgin River Season 6 now

Why wait until December 19? Netflix has made Christmas come early by dropping the first six minutes of Virgin River Season 6, which you can watch right now.

If the streaming service wasn’t being nice enough by showing Episode 1 early (you can still sign up for the virtual VIP watch party), Virgin River fans can watch the first six minutes of the new season right now.

We’re officially off and running with preparations for Mel and Jack’s wedding, which is essentially set to be the nuptials of the century (or the town’s “royal wedding,” as Hope puts it).

But the clip proves plenty of drama lies ahead, giving us a rough timescale of three weeks before the big day. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Mel has wedding dress drama in Virgin River Season 6 opening

Not only is Mel’s dress completely wrong in the opening minutes of Virgin River Season 6, but she’s sprung the surprise of Everett being in the wedding on the town’s residents.

We meet up with Mel and Jack three weeks prior to the big day, with Mel leaving to meet Brie and the sewing circle at the wedding dress shop. Making absent-minded conversation while she waits for her dress to be brought out, Mel explains a few key details: Hope is officiating, Charmaine will be doing hair and make-up… oh, and Everett is invited too.

For those that don’t remember, Everett is Mel’s biological father, who only introduced himself in Season 5. He’s got some secrets of his own, but we don’t know what they are yet. In the meantime, speculation is rife among the sewing circle, with Connie explaining he just took off and left one day and was never seen again.

But there are more pressing issues at stake. When Mel’s dress is brought out, it’s a completely different design from the one she ordered. Explaining this to the clerk – and confirming she has receipts – it’s not that straightforward to fix. Their seamstress is away for the next two weeks, and it’ll take longer to order the correct style to the store.

Never fear, the sewing circle is here! The rest of the ladies offer to fix the dress themselves in the absence of any other alternative. Mel’s dress is slightly too revealing and needs to be fixed fast. The scene ends with the group toasting the “fairy godmothers.”

Don’t forget, this is all just the tip of the iceberg. You can catch the opening of Virgin River Season 6 yourself here.

Virgin River Season 6 hits Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, catch up with the 15 things you need to know before watching new episodes, what we know about the time jump, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.