Was that Mount Doom in Rings of Power? Udûn explained

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Rings of Power Episode 6 ends on a familiar volcano for Lord of the Rings fans – was that Mount Doom, and what does “Udûn” mean? Let’s break it down.

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy revolved around a common goal, no matter the Fellowship’s distance, no matter their strifes: Frodo had to carry the One Ring to Mount Doom, where it could finally be destroyed.

The Rings of Power takes place in the fabled Second Age, long before Frodo and Sam’s expedition across Middle-earth. However, the threat of Sauron looms over the new series, with speculation over the Dark Lord’s identity rife each week.

Episode 6 ends with a catastrophic volcanic eruption, leading many to ask: did we just see the creation of Mount Doom? We’re here to answer that, and tell you exactly what “Udûn” means.

Was that Mount Doom in Rings of Power Episode 6?

Yes, that was Mount Doom in the latest episode of Rings of Power, the same volcano where the One Ring will eventually be forged and destroyed.

After Galadriel and the forces of Númenor seemingly save the day, Arondir asks Theo to throw the mysterious sword hilt into the sea, where it can never be found.

However, he finds it’s been replaced with an axe and stolen by Waldreg, who uses the sword as a key in the ground, triggering a massive flood that flows through tunnels and into the volcano overlooking the Southlands.

This results in a huge eruption with a powerful shockwave, and the ensuing flames and ash engulf Galadriel before the episode cuts to black.

This was all part of Adar’s masterplan. With the eruption, the Southlands will be destroyed and transformed into a place where the Orcs can live.

What does Udûn mean in Rings of Power?

Udûn means “dark pit” or “hell” in Elvish Sindarin. It is also the name of the valley in northwestern Mordor that lies between Cirith Gorgor and the Carach Angren, overlooked by Mount Doom, and the location of the Black Gate in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

When the eruption begins, the nearby Orcs begin chanting “Udûn” – this is essentially a victory chant, as the Orcs know what the eruption signifies.

If you’re also wondering what “Nampat” means, the other Orc chant at the beginning of the episode, click here.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 will be available to stream on Prime Video on October 7. You can sign up to Amazon Prime here.