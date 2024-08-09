Warner Bros slammed as it gives new movie the Coyote vs Acme treatment

Warner Bros is canceling yet another film, and fans are letting the studio have it on social media.

It is a tumultuous time to be a Warner Bros filmmaker. The studio has axed numerous projects, including Coyote vs Acme, Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and Batgirl, as they considered canceling them more profitable than releasing them.

This is despite the fact that those films were more or less completed. Now, Puck is reporting that Warner Bros will no longer be distributing Fixed, the upcoming animated feature from industry legend Geendy Tartakovsky.

Sony Pictures Animation Warner Bros has backed out of distributing Fixed, putting the film in jeopardy of becoming another tax write-off.

Naturally, fans are furious at the prospect of seeing another film axed, and they’re tearing Warner Bros apart on social media.

Fans are wondering aloud why the film isn’t being released, with some outright wondering just how often this will keep happening. Others are frustrated at this being yet another cartoon axed, an especially sore point coming just days after the Cartoon Network website was shut down entirely.

Fixed is an animated story about a dog having one last night out with his friends after learning he will be neutered in the morning. The project boasts an all-star cast, including Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, and Fred Armisen.

With Warner Bros opting out of releasing the film, distribution responsibilities now return to Sony Pictures, who will have to find a new distributor. This is similar to what happened with Coyote vs Acme earlier this year.

Although Coyote vs. Acme was shopped to multiple distributors amidst a groundswell of support from fans, no one ultimately picked up the film. It remains unreleased, though there are still some rumblings that discussions continue about a release.

We don’t know yet if Fixed will ever see a release, but for now, you can check out the best TV shows of 2024 so far and our picks for TV shows streaming this month.